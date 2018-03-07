  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,200 vulnerable animals were seized by the ISPCA last year

There were 16,211 calls were made to the ISPCA’s helpline last year.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 3:15 PM
7 hours ago 5,092 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889681
Finn was on hand today as the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched its annual Inspectorate Report at the Mansion House in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Finn was on hand today as the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched its annual Inspectorate Report at the Mansion House in Dublin.
Finn was on hand today as the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched its annual Inspectorate Report at the Mansion House in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ISPCA SAID it received nearly 70,000 calls to its animal cruelty hotline since 2014.

The charity today launched its annual Inspectorate Report which highlighted 21 prosecutions which were initiated by the ISPCA under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 (AHWA) that were finalised in court last year. This is more than any previous year.

These prosecutions represent some of the horrific cases of animal cruelty and distressing situations ISPCA Inspectors face during the course of their work on a regular basis.

There were 16,211 calls were made to the ISPCA’s helpline last year which resulted in 3,273 investigations, 1,250 animals being seized or surrendered, 19 new prosecutions initiated and 21 cases finalised in court.

Since the new animals law came into force only four years ago, the ISPCA has handled 69,211 calls, 14,338 investigations, 4,045 animals were seized or surrendered, 111 prosecutions have been initiated and 46 of these having been finalised in court to-date including the 21 finalised in 2017.

Last year saw the first prison sentences imposed for offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act including an 18 month sentence for cruelty offences and a two month custodial sentence imposed on a man who failed to seek appropriate veterinary treatment for a dog with severe injuries to its jaw.

ISPCA CEO Dr Andrew Kelly said a lack of resources is stopping the society from helping all the animals which are being mistreated across the country.

He said: “Our inspectors have never been under so much pressure and although we recruited a part-time inspector in 2017 bringing the total number to nine, there are large parts of Ireland that our Inspectors cannot reach.

Our resources are now stretched to breaking point and we need more inspectors on the ground to deal with reports of animal cruelty. Our aim is to recruit enough inspectors to cover the whole of the country and we are appealing to the Government and the animal loving public to help us with this work.

“It costs more than €50,000 to keep an inspector on the road including vehicle costs, veterinary costs, uniform and equipment, administrative support and salary. With 88% of our funding received from members of the public and through gifts in wills, the ISPCA relies heavily on public support to continue our vital work preventing animal cruelty and alleviating animal suffering.” 

Read: Over 600 cats and dogs rehomed by ISPCA following closure of research facility >

Read: ‘Sheer neglect’: ISPCA investigating donkey found with ‘horrific head injuries’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
65,607  324
2
We now know who'll be holding onto the Apple billions that are destined for Ireland
58,525  139
3
Porn star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement - but President denies affair
51,245  64
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
14,304  0
2
'Not a viable business': Popular Irish YouTube channel Facts will be axed after losing €400k
2,208  0
3
It's 'unlikely' big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates
454  0
The42
1
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup
24,907  13
2
As it happened: Tottenham v Juventus and Man City v Basel, Champions League last 16
23,997  50
3
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
23,152  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
J-Law called a reality star the C-word and all hell has broken loose...it's The Dredge
9,573  1
2
Conor McGregor went all out on his mam's birthday present this year
5,170  0
3
How Well Do You Remember These Weird TV Cameo Appearances?
4,621  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub
IRELAND
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie