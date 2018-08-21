This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Searches continue for survivors after 'avalanche of water' hits Italian park

Several hiking groups were caught yesterday afternoon by the torrential deluge.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 2:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,336 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4193359
Firefighters search through the Raganello stream.
Image: AP/PA Images
Firefighters search through the Raganello stream.
Firefighters search through the Raganello stream.
Image: AP/PA Images

ITALIAN RESEARCHERS ARE continuing their search for possible survivors of deadly flash flooding in the Calabria region’s Pollino national park, described by hikers as an “avalanche of water”.

Several hiking groups were caught yesterday afternoon by the torrential deluge in the Raganello river gorge in southern Cosenza province.

It is unclear whether any people are still unaccounted for, with a spokeswoman for the country’s Civil Protection service telling AFP three people who were reported missing had now been found.

The death toll has been revised down to 10, as opposed to 11 as previously reported, she added.

There was a mistake in the earlier death toll of the flooding due to “overlapping reports over the course of the night”, the head of Calabria’s civil protection unit Carlo Tansi told local media.

Local authorities say 23 people were rescued from the flooding.

Italy Flood Source: AP/PA Images

They said the incident involved two groups of 18 hikers each, with powerful floodlights brought up to allow rescuers to work through the night.

Environment Minister Sergio Costa also travelled to the region today and told journalists: “We want to know who was meant to do what. The government stands with the families but we want to know within two or three days… what didn’t work and for this reason we have asked for a report from the Cosenza prefecture.”

A Dutch hiker, quoted in local media, said: “A real avalanche of water came unexpectedly. We did not have time to do anything. I was lucky, it was an incredible thing.”

According to Corriere della Sera, among the 23 people rescued were two children. One of them was a girl taken to hospital by helicopter with hypothermia.

Yesterday, this part of Calabria experienced several hours of heavy rain and strong winds although conditions began to improve during the evening.

Authorities have warned there is a possibility of storms in the region today as well.

The dramatic gorges carved by the Raganello river are only recommended for experienced hikers due to the many challenges posed by the route, which at certain times of the year is rendered off-limits, the AGI news agency reported.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Employer who sacked worker after secretly filming him siphoning off diesel 'behaved reasonably'
    31,249  0
    Fora
    1
    		Here's what small firms think should be done to fix the housing crisis
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know this from my biggest learning at Valencia': Neville rejects calls for Emery to 'adapt' his style
    10,571  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look at why E4's 'Sex in Court' might be the worst TV show that was ever made
    4,127  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    CROKE PARK
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, thatâs my ultimate moment'
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'
    Taylor Swift gigs had highest garda bill for event policing this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie