Itâ€™s the last weekend in July - hereâ€™s whatâ€™s happening.

THE END OF July is near, but the summer festival season is in full swing.

There is plenty happening for you to make the most of the weekend.

Here are some of the highlights:

All-female Afro-Brazilian percussion orchestra ZalindÃ© Source: Harpocrate via Dublin City Council

DublinÂ

Hotter than July is back again in Smithfield square this Sunday from 3pm-8pm.

The world music festival is a celebration of creativity, culture and diversity and is free to all.

Performers range from Irish talent like folk band Notify to international acts like ZalindÃ©, an all-female Afro-Brazilian percussion orchestra and Morro 16, a Samba ensemble based in Dublin.

For more information check out the website.



Source: Foynes Museum/Vimeo

LimerickÂ

The Foynes Airshow is taking place today at noon, with the Irish Air Corps making its debut to markÂ the 60th Anniversary of Irelandâ€™s first peacekeeping deployment.

The two-hour airshow is free to all and kicks off at 2 pm after some entertainment.

For more information check out the airshowâ€™s website.

Bray Air Display 2017 Source: RollingNews.ie

WicklowÂ

If you like airshows, this is your lucky weekend.

The Bray air display is back for a 13th year with a weekend-long event.

The air display will kick off at 3.30pm today and at 2pm tomorrow but there will be entertainmentÂ starting at noon each day.

The free event will feature more than 40 aircraft from high-powered jets to more sedate vintage aircraft.

Find out more information here.

Statue of William Butler Yeats in Sligo. Source: Shutterstock/Cenz07

SligoÂ

Explore Sligoâ€™s dark side on a walking tour tonight.

For an hour and a half discoverÂ grim tales of crime and punishment in the 19th century as well as the tragic history of the Sligo Abbey that inspiredÂ WB Yeats.

Tickets cost â‚¬10 and for that price, you can expectÂ stories of the undead, executions, jail-breaks and disease, starting at 7.30pm.

For tickets and more information check Sligo Walking Toursâ€™ website.

Naked Man by Banksy at Park Street, Bristol. Source: Shutterstock/Copycat37

Cork

Paintclubâ€™s series with Banksy continues tomorrow at the Oyster Tavern.

This Sunday, PaintclubÂ is re-creatingÂ Banksyâ€™s girl with a red balloon.

But whatever your skill level might be thereâ€™ll be step by step instruction for you to create a masterpiece.

Tickets cost â‚¬35 and include all materials plus an apron but organisers have advised not to wear your Sunday best as accidents can happen.

Find out more information here.

DonegalÂ

The Earagail Arts Festival concludes this weekend but there is still plenty of events to get to over the next two days.

Artists in residence of the festival, The Californa Feetwarmers play their final show of the festival on Arranmore Island tomorrow night at 10pmÂ as part of the Swell Festival.

Check out the events brochure for a round-up of events happening across the weekend.

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.