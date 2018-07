Itâ€™s the last weekend in July - hereâ€™s whatâ€™s happening.

THE END OF July is near, but the summer festival season is in full swing.

There is plenty happening for you to make the most of the weekend.

Here are some of the highlights:

All-female Afro-Brazilian percussion orchestra Zalindé Source: Harpocrate via Dublin City Council

Dublin

Hotter than July is back again in Smithfield square this Sunday from 3pm-8pm.

The world music festival is a celebration of creativity, culture and diversity and is free to all.

Performers range from Irish talent like folk band Notify to international acts like Zalindé, an all-female Afro-Brazilian percussion orchestra and Morro 16, a Samba ensemble based in Dublin.

For more information check out the website.



Source: Foynes Museum/Vimeo

Limerick

The Foynes Airshow is taking place today at noon, with the Irish Air Corps making its debut to mark the 60th Anniversary of Ireland’s first peacekeeping deployment.

The two-hour airshow is free to all and kicks off at 2 pm after some entertainment.

For more information check out the airshow’s website.

Bray Air Display 2017 Source: RollingNews.ie

Wicklow

If you like airshows, this is your lucky weekend.

The Bray air display is back for a 13th year with a weekend-long event.

The air display will kick off at 3.30pm today and at 2pm tomorrow but there will be entertainment starting at noon each day.

The free event will feature more than 40 aircraft from high-powered jets to more sedate vintage aircraft.

Find out more information here.

Statue of William Butler Yeats in Sligo. Source: Shutterstock/Cenz07

Sligo

Explore Sligo’s dark side on a walking tour tonight.

For an hour and a half discover grim tales of crime and punishment in the 19th century as well as the tragic history of the Sligo Abbey that inspired WB Yeats.

Tickets cost €10 and for that price, you can expect stories of the undead, executions, jail-breaks and disease, starting at 7.30pm.

For tickets and more information check Sligo Walking Tours’ website.

Naked Man by Banksy at Park Street, Bristol. Source: Shutterstock/Copycat37

Cork

Paintclub’s series with Banksy continues tomorrow at the Oyster Tavern.

This Sunday, Paintclub is re-creating Banksy’s girl with a red balloon.

But whatever your skill level might be there’ll be step by step instruction for you to create a masterpiece.

Tickets cost €35 and include all materials plus an apron but organisers have advised not to wear your Sunday best as accidents can happen.

Find out more information here.

Donegal

The Earagail Arts Festival concludes this weekend but there is still plenty of events to get to over the next two days.

Artists in residence of the festival, The Californa Feetwarmers play their final show of the festival on Arranmore Island tomorrow night at 10pm as part of the Swell Festival.

Check out the events brochure for a round-up of events happening across the weekend.

