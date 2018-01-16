Art worth thousands of euro could be yours for just €50

JACK AND JILL’S Incognito art exhibition returns this year, with buyers given the chance to buy artworks worth thousands of euro for just €50.

Last year’s event saw punters queue from 4am to get their hands on one of the postcard-sized pieces of art.

As part of the project, over 1,000 artists from around the world donated over 1,500 original miniature art pieces – selling for just €50 each. Each of these original art pieces will be sold to the public on a first-come-first-served basis — the twist is that no one will know the identity of the artist until after they buy the piece.

Artists submitting their work for Incognito 2018 include Tracey Emin, Richard Gorman, Rhona Byrne, Mo Kelly, Peter Curling, Anne Marie O’Brien, John Kelly, Mick O’Dea, Anthony Lyttle, Ed Miliano, Dede Gold, Martin Gale, David Crone, Olivia Golden, David Begley, Nicky Hooper and Nick Miller, among others.

The event runs from 4 – 8 April.

Last year, the art sale raised over €80,000 for the charity and it is hoped to repeat this in 2018. The charity says that every €16 raised funds one hour of home nursing care for over 300 children who are under Jack & Jill’s care.

Hugo Jellett, CEO of Jack & Jill said:

“By taking part in Incognito 2018, each artist is donating their gift of time and talent to fund home nursing care hours and respite services for sick children up to the age of five. From now until April we will work hard to promote the event and, if last year is anything to go by, people will be queuing from early morning outside The Solomon Gallery in Dublin to purchase their favourite piece.

“This is a great platform to exhibit and sell artwork from well-known artists side-by-side with less well-known artists, all of whom must strictly adhere to keeping their submission confidential until after the sale.”

The project is supported by William Fry, who will donate €100,000 over the next three years.