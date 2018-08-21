This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 August, 2018
English man jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to over 200 sexual assaults

A number of the offences were recorded by Lee on a camcorder.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 2:03 PM
23 minutes ago 1,073 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4193189
James Lee
Image: Met Police
James Lee
James Lee
Image: Met Police

AN ENGLISH MAN who carried out more than 200 sexual assaults on two victims over a 25-year period has been jailed for 20 years.

James Lee of Joslin Road, Purfleet, Essex was sentenced last week at Snaresbrook Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to 28 offences – including rape, buggery and indecent assault.

The offences relate to more than 200 assaults, with many of the 28 counts including a number of assaults.

Lee committed his crimes for more than two decades against two female victims who were aged under 16 years when the abuse started.

Between 1975 and 2000 he subjected the victims to repeated offences at various locations in east London.

A number of the offences were recorded by Lee on a camcorder.

In February 2018, one of the victims came forward to report her abuse at the hands of the defendant.

Inquiries by officers led to the identity of a second victim, who, with the support of specialist officers, provided a full account of the offences she too had been subjected to.

Lee was arrested at his home address in February. Within a safe at the property, officers found a number of video tapes which captured the abuse.

He pleaded guilty to his offences at a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 1 June.

Acting Detective Inspector Jason Keen of the Met Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said:

“Lee is a predatory and self-serving individual, who subjected his victims to systematic abuse over a number of years, inflicting untold trauma and misery. It’s difficult to imagine the cumulative impact of such prolonged abuse, and I am just grateful the victims were able to find the courage to detail their experience to officers. I’m pleased that their bravery, combined with the hard work and determination of officers has paid off with this sentence.”

Keen added it was likely there was more victims of Lee and encouraged them to come forward.

