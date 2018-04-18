  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardai appeal for information as teenager (14) missing from Meath home

Jamie Walsh was last seen in Dublin last week.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 8:46 PM
Jamie Walsh
Jamie Walsh
Jamie Walsh
Jamie Walsh
Image: Connaughton, Anthony J

GARDAÍ IN ASHBOURNE are appealing to the public to help them trace 14-year-old Jamie Walsh.

Jamie was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Thursday 12 April.

He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slight build and with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit with a black jacket and black and white runners. He is known to frequent the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any Garda Station.

