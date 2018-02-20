  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jeremy Corbyn hits back at The Sun's 'commie spy' claims, calling them 'a little bit James Bond'

The British Labour leader says UK ‘media barons’ are running scared.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 10:45 PM
3 hours ago 3,343 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3862863
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at a miners' rally in Midlothian.
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Images
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at a miners' rally in Midlothian.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at a miners' rally in Midlothian.
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Images

BRITISH LABOUR LEADER Jeremy Corbyn has accused some of the UK’s biggest newspapers of going “a little bit James Bond” with claims about him.

Last week, The Sun published a front page story containing claims from a former spy for then-Czechoslovakia that Corbyn had knowingly cooperated with the communist intelligence agency.

The right-wing tabloid published documents purportedly from the Czech State Security Archive referring to meetings between an agent and Corbyn in 1986.

A spokesperson for Corbyn declared the claims to be a “ridiculous smear” adding that the report had “no credibility whatsoever”.

Corbyn was a relatively new far-left Labour MP at the time, having been first elected to parliament in 1983.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said he met a diplomat but never knowingly talked to a spy and “neither had nor offered any privileged information”.

The spy, 64-year-old Jan Sarkocy, worked at the Czechoslovakian embassy in London and before expelled from Britain in 1989.

PastedImage-26932 The Sun's front page story last Thursday. Source: Twitter

Following a weekend in which a number of other British newspapers have also published The Sun’s claims, Corbyn today came out with a video statement criticising the story.

“In the last few days The Sun, The Mail, The Telegraph and The Express have gone a little bit James Bond. They’ve found a former Czechoslovakia spy whose claims are increasingly wild and entirely false,” Corbyn said.

“He seems to believe I kept him informed about what Margaret Thatcher had for breakfast and says he was responsible for either Live Aid or the Mandela Concert – or maybe both,”

It’s easy to laugh, but something more serious is happening. Publishing these ridiculous smears that have been refuted by Czech officials shows just how worried the media bosses are by the prospect of a Labour government. They’re right to be. Labour will stand up to the powerful and corrupt and take the side of the many, not the few.

“A free press is essential for democracy and we don’t want to close it down, we want to open it up. At the moment, much of our press isn’t very free at all. In fact it’s controlled by billionaire tax exiles, who are determined to dodge paying their fair share for our vital public services,” Corbyn added.

The general election showed the media barons are losing their influence and social media means their bad old habits are becoming less and less relevant. But instead of learning these lessons they’re continuing to resort to lies and smears. Their readers – you, all of us – deserve so much better. Well, we’ve got news for them: change is coming.

In The Sun’s story, it’s claimed that Corbyn had been given the codename “COB”.

Speaking to BBC News, the head the Czech Security Forces Archive says the way Corbyn’s name was recorded in their records suggests he was ‘a person of interest’ rather than ‘an informer’.

“Mr Corbyn was not a secret collaborator working for the Czechoslovak intelligence service,” Svetlana Ptacnikova told the BBC.

“The files we have on him are kept in a folder that starts with the identification number one.

“Secret collaborators were allocated folders that start with the number four. If he had been successfully recruited as an informer, then his person of interest file would have been closed, and a new one would have been opened, and that would have started with the number four.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2018

Read: Nigel Farage says top EU negotiator ‘clearly doesn’t understand Brexit’ >

Read: Tony Blair has had a huge go at Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catherine Nevin has died at the age of 67
151,030  117
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
90,612  0
3
You're going to need a PSC to get any kind of driving licence or learner permit from April
74,815  238
Fora
1
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
1,159  0
2
The company behind Bulmers is having big problems selling cider in the US
423  0
3
Chefs' pay is increasing - but it's still sub-par for junior roles
264  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
53,700  17
2
Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris
34,410  75
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
19,465  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
There was a brilliant response to last night's Dolores O'Riordan documentary on RTÉ
18,075  2
2
Noel Gallagher's wife says she hopes Liam Gallagher 'drops dead' before her kids are old enough to use social media... it's The Dredge
11,466  6
3
Fergie has apologised for her rendition of the national anthem that left celebrity audience members laughing
10,990  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
COURTS
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Gardaí warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie