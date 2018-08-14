Explainer: Why has Jeremy Corbyn attracted controversy for attending a wreath-laying ceremony?

JEREMY CORBYN HAS once again been accused of antisemitism after pictures emerged of the British Labour leader attending a wreath-laying ceremony in Tunisia in 2014.

The party has been dogged by allegations of anti-Jewish sentiment since Corbyn - a longtime critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians – became leader in 2015.

Despite acknowledging the problem and vowing to “root out” antisemitic elements within Labour earlier this month, Corbyn remains embattled after images emerged of him attending the ceremony.

But why has this led to further charges of antisemitism? Here’s what you need to know about the latest controversy to beset the Labour leader.

How did the controversy arise?

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published an image of Corbyn holding a wreath in a Tunisian cemetery in which the graves of some deceased Palestinian leaders are located.

The picture was taken during a service to remember victims of a 1985 Israeli airstrike in Tunis, as well as four leading figures from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

The four are believed to have connections with Black September, the group that killed 11 Israeli athletes and a police officer at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

At the time, Corbyn had been attending a conference called the ‘International Conference on Monitoring the Palestinian Political and Legal Situation in the Light of Israeli Aggression’.

Why is this significant?

The image of Corbyn at the ceremony has two implications.

Firstly, his attendance at an event to honour deceased Palestinian leaders – particularly those with possible links to the political killing of Israeli athletes – is more evidence of his anti-Israeli position.

Some contend that criticism of the existence of Israel, which defines itself as a Jewish state, is equivalent to the demonisation of Jews.

It’s argued that this enables the acceptance of antisemitic beliefs and, more extremely, attacks on Jews and Jewish symbols.

Consequently, the image could also undermine Corbyn’s credibility when he claims to be taking measures to stamp out antisemitism within Labour.

In the eyes of his critics, can someone who held a wreath to honour deceased Palestinian leaders really be trusted to tackle the problem of antisemitism?

What has Corbyn said?