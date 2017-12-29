Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer ties the knot in Cork

SENATOR JERRY BUTTIMER has tied the knot with his partner Concubhar Ó Laoghaire at a jam-packed ceremony in Cork City.

The Fine Gael senator, who campaigned for a Yes vote in the marriage referendum, was the first publicly gay TD before the now-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came out in 2015.

He and his longtime partner Ó Laoghaire got engaged in June of this year.

Best of luck to @jerrybuttimer & Conchobar with their wedding on Friday & a long , happy life together pic.twitter.com/kEf9xKXziE — Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) December 28, 2017 Source: Des Cahill /Twitter

The Taoiseach attended the wedding and was pictured afterwards with the delighted pair.

There was a full house for the ceremony, which took place at Christchurch in Cork’s Triskel.

All the best to the happy couple.