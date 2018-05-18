  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery

18-year-old Jessica Sheedy died last week following complications arising from an elective surgery at University Hospital Limerick.

By David Raleigh Friday 18 May 2018, 7:21 PM
31 minutes ago 7,091 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4021989

2 University Hospital Limerick Source: Google Maps

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK (UHL) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a teenage patient at the hospital, reliable sources confirmed.

The young woman, who was named locally as Jessica Sheedy, from Bruff, Co Limerick, attended the hospital for a planned operation last Friday.

However, she sadly passed away from complications arising from her surgery, sources said.

When asked for comment, a spokesman on behalf of the hospital stated: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family.”

The hospital did not respond to questions about its investigation.

The spokesman added: “We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Jessica was laid to rest last Tuesday, in Dromin, located outside the village of Bruff.

She is survived by her “heartbroken parents” James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circle of friends”, her obituary stated.

According to her death notice, published online, Jessica passed away “so unexpectedly”.

The local community was also in deep shock. Sources at UHL also described their “upset” at hearing about the teenager’s sudden passing.

Extending his sympathies to the family, local Fianna Fáil councillor Bill O’Donnell said: “There is a lot of shock in the community – the community is absolutely numb. People are absolutely numb and deeply saddened.”

“The community is reeling. Everyone you bump into the street is the same. The community is very close, it is a tight little community around here,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“I went to school with Jimmy and his brother in Athlacca. They are very well known and very nice people, lovely people – a lovely family.”

Everyone is just shocked. They are absolutely lovely people, a lovely family, lovely neighbours.

The Sheedy family have asked the media to respect its privacy.

A member of the family said today that they did not wish to comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
147,830  427
2
After being summoned to the Vatican over child sex abuse scandal, all Chilean bishops resign
62,366  44
3
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
52,810  17
Fora
1
'A personal disappointment': Sugru investors take a loss from the hi-tech glue-maker's sale
417  0
2
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
325  0
3
Tech behemoth Google has bought 'Boland's Quay' in Dublin's docklands
290  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
40,010  7
2
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
39,684  25
3
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
26,741  35
DailyEdge
1
Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger went for lunch together in Dublin... it's The Dredge
6,524  1
2
Graham Linehan has a few words for anyone who isn't planning to vote next Friday
4,210  1
3
7 life lessons over 7 years with the inimitable Charlotte-Letitia Crosby
4,065  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
DRUGS
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin
Car stopped in Clare leads to €250k cannabis seizure
GARDAí
Man arrested after cannabis and â¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie