Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK (UHL) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a teenage patient at the hospital, reliable sources confirmed.

The young woman, who was named locally as Jessica Sheedy, from Bruff, Co Limerick, attended the hospital for a planned operation last Friday.

However, she sadly passed away from complications arising from her surgery, sources said.

When asked for comment, a spokesman on behalf of the hospital stated: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family.”

The hospital did not respond to questions about its investigation.

The spokesman added: “We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Jessica was laid to rest last Tuesday, in Dromin, located outside the village of Bruff.

She is survived by her “heartbroken parents” James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circle of friends”, her obituary stated.

According to her death notice, published online, Jessica passed away “so unexpectedly”.

The local community was also in deep shock. Sources at UHL also described their “upset” at hearing about the teenager’s sudden passing.

Extending his sympathies to the family, local Fianna Fáil councillor Bill O’Donnell said: “There is a lot of shock in the community – the community is absolutely numb. People are absolutely numb and deeply saddened.”

“The community is reeling. Everyone you bump into the street is the same. The community is very close, it is a tight little community around here,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“I went to school with Jimmy and his brother in Athlacca. They are very well known and very nice people, lovely people – a lovely family.”

Everyone is just shocked. They are absolutely lovely people, a lovely family, lovely neighbours.

The Sheedy family have asked the media to respect its privacy.

A member of the family said today that they did not wish to comment.