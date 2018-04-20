  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plane with 139 people on board skids off runway causing chaos at Kathmandu airport

Nobody was hurt in the incident but hundreds of passengers had flights cancelled.

By AFP Friday 20 Apr 2018, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 3,802 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3968051
Workers try to bring the Malaysian airliner back onto the runway at the international airport in Kathmandu
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Workers try to bring the Malaysian airliner back onto the runway at the international airport in Kathmandu
Workers try to bring the Malaysian airliner back onto the runway at the international airport in Kathmandu
Image: AFP/Getty Images

A MALAYSIAN JET carrying 139 people aborted its takeoff and skidded into mud, forcing Kathmandu airport to shut down for more than 12 hours until the plane was moved today.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but hundreds of passengers had flights cancelled and all incoming flights were diverted after the Malindo Airlines Boeing 737 went off the runway late yesterday.

The jet was speeding down the Tribhuvan International Airport runway when the pilots detected a problem and aborted takeoff, airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said. The jet skidded into grass and came to a halt in mud about 100 feet (30 metres) from the runway.

“All aboard are safe,” Thakur said, adding that the cause of the problem was not immediately known.

Nepal’s only international airport reopened again just before midday local time (around  7am Irish time) after the jet was “removed without any damage”, Thakur added.

‘Stuck in the mud’ 

American traveller Sarah Ann Loreth, heading to Doha before returning to her home in Boston, spent hours on a plane after the emergency.

“We were supposed to take off on Thursday but couldn’t because of the Malaysia flight,” she told AFP.

“Around 2am the flight attendant informed us the other flight had slipped off the runway and was stuck in the mud and could not be moved.

They deplaned us around 2.30am and it was pure chaos. We went back to the terminal and they had our bags laid out behind the counter and we just went behind and grabbed them.

Cars eventually took the passengers to hotels to wait for a reorganised flight, Loreth said.

The incident came one month after the crash of a US-Bangla Airways plane at Kathmandu airport, which killed 51 people.

In March 2015, a Turkish Airlines jet skidded off the runway as it landed, forcing Tribhuvan Airport to close for four days.

The Himalayan nation has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

Nepal has a poor air safety record. Accidents are common and Nepal-based airlines are banned from flying in European Union airspace.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bill to introduce factual sex education in schools progresses despite Fianna Fáil opposition
22,973  150
Fora
1
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
215  0
The42
1
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
10,827  10
DailyEdge
1
Skin Deep: How to use bronzer without looking like an Oompa Loompa who's had a roll in some muck
2,858  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
CORK
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie