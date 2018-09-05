Plane quarantined at JFK airport after passengers report feeling ill

A PLANE HAS been quarantined at JFK airport in New York after a number passengers reported feeling ill.

NBC New York reports three people from the Emirates flight 203 from Dubai had been taken to hospital. The New York Mayor’s office confirmed the plane was quarantined at Kennedy Airport.

In a statement, Emirates said 10 passengers were taken ill.

“On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety and care of our customers is our first priority,” it said.

The plane has been taken to a staging area to be checked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and police.

A passenger on the plane tweeted that a dozen ambulances and police cars met the flight at the airport. He said passengers had been told that people on the two-floor plane were ill.

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018 Source: Larry Coben /Twitter

He said passengers were allowed to get off the plane and had their temperatures taken.

They were then taken to the terminal and were allowed to make their way through customs.

- More as we get it…