This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton

The incident happened when the Labour TD had gone out to give a talk at a community crime prevention meeting.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,454 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147623
File
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File
File
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A HOMELESS GRANDMOTHER suffering from decades of heroin and alcohol abuse has been jailed for nine months for an opportunistic burglary at the home of former Tanaiste Joan Burton.

The incident happened when the Labour TD had gone out to give a talk at a community crime prevention meeting on the evening of 2 July.

The burglar, Emma O’Callaghan, 44, who is of no fixed address was arrested and charged before being brought to appear before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court the following day. She had been held in custody since then.

The mother-of-four had given the name Elaine Waters when she was charged with trespassing at the house on Old Cabra Road, Dublin on July 2 with intent to commit theft.

The offence is contrary to Section 12 of the Theft and Fraud Act. She said she was “out of it” when she broke into the politician’s home.

She pleaded guilty and appeared again today for sentencing and a victim impact statement from the politician’s husband Pat Carroll was furnished to the court.

O’Callaghan, who had 63 prior criminal convictions, apologised and said she had not known who owned the house.

Sentencing, Judge O’Shea said she should not have been on bail when the offence occurred as a result of the high number of charges she had at the time.

The court heard neighbours observed her jumping the back wall and alerted gardai.

O’Callaghan gained entry by removing a window pane.

Garda James Feeney said he saw her inside the house and she came out voluntarily. Following arrest, she was brought to the Bridewell Garda station where she was searched and foreign currency worth about €26 was found on her which had been taken from the house, he said.

No one was home at the time.

Chaotic

The court heard she had 63 previous criminal convictions, 17 of them for theft, going back to 2007.

Defence solicitor John Devlin said his client was a mother of four. A letter from an adult daughter was handed in to the judge.

He said the woman had a “chaotic lifestyle” and had began abusing alcohol at the age of 14 and heroin when she was aged 17.

She had managed to overcome her addictions in 2012 but later relapsed. She had physical and mental health problems which made it difficult for her to change her lifestyle, the solicitor said.

He also asked the court to note that there had been limited loss to the injured parties, the repair of a window and she had no previous convictions for burglary.

He said she wanted to apologise for the intrusion and distress she caused.

O’Callaghan gave evidence and told the court she was sorry and trying to get on to an addiction treatment programme. “I landed at the house at 8pm, I was completely out of it, walking around in a daze, I had no idea whose house it was. It was only after it was on social media I realised whose house it was,” she told Judge O’Shea.

She said she had detoxed in custody and wanted to go the the Coolmine treatment centre.

Brain haemorrhage

The 44-year-old explained that in 2013 she suffered a brain haemorrhage after she was severely injured. She claimed there was no investigation which destroyed her belief in authority and she then relapsed.

She grew up in the Ballyfermot area in Dublin but had ties to Galway, the court was told earlier.

She said today she did not have a home of her own and understood she had made Ms Burton feel violated and added, “I am very, very sorry to this woman.”

Judge O’Shea said burglary was a particularly spiteful offence which violated the safety of the home and that was evident from Mr Carroll’s victim impact statement.

Neither Mr Carroll nor Joan Burton was present for the hearing.

In his statement, Mr Carroll said, “the sole impact on us was the sense of intrusion and distress, the material loss was the repair to the window and small number of bank notes the intruder found”.

Sentencing, Judge O’Shea noted O’Callaghan’s guilty plea, her background and efforts at rehabilitation as well as her significant number of previous convictions. He said he could have jailed her for up to a year.

Judge O’Shea had jailed her for nine months on July 5 for another 21 charges which included: handling stolen goods, stealing charity boxes from shops, public order offences begging, and an assault on a shop worker. However, she has lodged and appeal of that sentence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
108,527  36
2
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose
59,023  50
3
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
52,303  124
Fora
1
Jameson's makers want to open a VIP-only hideout in inner-city Dublin
510  0
2
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
271  0
3
There are more jobs on offer everywhere - except in the border counties
103  0
The42
1
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
56,024  46
2
Analysis: Tyrone improve, Dublin's concern, addition of Murchan and a gem in Howard
20,757  17
3
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
14,311  24
DailyEdge
1
Poll: Is it a dressing gown or a housecoat?
7,550  5
2
Tony McGregor said the generosity of the GoFundMe campaign has touched his heart
6,281  1
3
Graham Norton is hosting a table quiz that's offering a 4 course meal made by the local priest as a prize
5,635  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
COURT
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Woman, who attacked and pulled clumps of hair from mum travelling with baby on Dublin Bus, avoids jail
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over €50,000 in damages

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie