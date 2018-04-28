Artist and teacher Joe Caslin: 'Men don't really talk about how we feel - unless we're really inebriated'

ARTIST JOE CASLINâ€™S images â€“ often placed on the side of buildings â€“ have been provoking debate and discussion in recent years. His work first gained national prominence during the 2015 same-sex marriage debate.

His latest artwork is being displayed on the side of an office block at RTÃ‰ as part of the broadcasterâ€™s â€˜Big Pictureâ€™ youth mental health project.

We spoke to him at an exhibition of artworks, inspired by the annual Pieta House â€˜Darkness Into Lightâ€™ walk, that tackles mental health issues through different installations and art pieces.

Caslin, who works full time as a secondary school teacher, said that stigma â€“ particularly among young men â€“ is often the biggest barrier preventing people from seeking help for mental health problems.