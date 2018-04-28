  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Artist and teacher Joe Caslin: 'Men don't really talk about how we feel - unless we're really inebriated'

We spoke to Joe at The Response Series Exhibition for Darkness into Light 2018.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,837 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3982637
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

ARTIST JOE CASLINâ€™S images â€“ often placed on the side of buildings â€“ have been provoking debate and discussion in recent years. His work first gained national prominence during the 2015 same-sex marriage debate.

His latest artwork is being displayed on the side of an office block at RTÃ‰ as part of the broadcasterâ€™s â€˜Big Pictureâ€™ youth mental health project.

We spoke to him at an exhibition of artworks, inspired by the annual Pieta House â€˜Darkness Into Lightâ€™ walk, that tackles mental health issues through different installations and art pieces.

Caslin, who works full time as a secondary school teacher, said that stigma â€“ particularly among young men â€“ is often the biggest barrier preventing people from seeking help for mental health problems.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings': Alfie Evans dies aged 23 months
50,008  99
2
Man who had sex with his manager loses claim over his contract not being renewed
45,398  0
3
Explainer: Here's what the proposed legislation says about abortion up to six months
40,025  385
Fora
1
Inside the battle over unpaid wages at the collapsed Irish YouTube channel Facts
1,321  0
2
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
673  0
3
This Voxpro exec is bringing the self-driving car industry to Achill Island for 'the craic'
159  0
The42
1
Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon
31,266  123
2
'I can't wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again'
29,682  4
3
St Peter's GAA jersey hangs in Liverpool dressing room as club shows support for Sean Cox
21,973  0
DailyEdge
1
Here's what people on Twitter were saying about last night's referendum debate on the Late Late Show
12,400  3
2
8 of the best reactions to Kanye's new song which people are certain is a piss-take
6,972  0
3
Kim Kardashian told Ellen that Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant is 'so f**ked up'
6,674  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
GARDAÃ­
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
DUBLIN
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
COURT
Man who stole over â‚¬5,200 worth of diesel from Applegreen station gets four-and-a-half years
Man who stole over â‚¬5,200 worth of diesel from Applegreen station gets four-and-a-half years
Court of Appeal increases burglar's three month sentence to two-and-a-half years
Protests as Spain 'Wolf Pack' acquitted of gang raping woman but jailed for sexual abuse

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie