Artist and teacher Joe Caslin: 'Men don't really talk about how we feel - unless we're really inebriated'

ARTIST JOE CASLIN’S images – often placed on the side of buildings – have been provoking debate and discussion in recent years. His work first gained national prominence during the 2015 same-sex marriage debate.

His latest artwork is being displayed on the side of an office block at RTÉ as part of the broadcaster’s ‘Big Picture’ youth mental health project.

We spoke to him at an exhibition of artworks, inspired by the annual Pieta House ‘Darkness Into Light’ walk, that tackles mental health issues through different installations and art pieces.

Caslin, who works full time as a secondary school teacher, said that stigma – particularly among young men – is often the biggest barrier preventing people from seeking help for mental health problems.