This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joel Robuchon, the world's most-starred Michelin chef, dies aged 73

Robuchon was regarded as one of the “chefs of the century”.

By AFP Monday 6 Aug 2018, 2:14 PM
26 minutes ago 2,056 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166899
Image: Bernard-Salinier/ABACA
Image: Bernard-Salinier/ABACA

JOEL ROBUCHON, THE world’s most-starred Michelin chef who tore down kitchen walls to give diners new insights into the art of haute cuisine, has died at 73, a French government spokesman has confirmed.

Robuchon, who was hailed as one of four “chefs of the century” by the Gault & Millau industry bible in 1990, founded a string of restaurants that revolutionised fine dining across three continents, ratcheting up a record 31 Michelin stars.

From Tokyo to Paris and Macau, foodies queue up for seats in his L’Atelier restaurants, where they can watch chefs in action, perched on high stools at a U-shaped bar.

According to Le Figaro newspaper, he died of cancer in the Swiss city of Geneva.

His death was confirmed by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux in a tweet.

“Joel Robuchon, a visionary chef who was the most starred in the world, leaves us today.

“From Paris to Shanghai, his savoir-faire was an art form that made French gastronomy shine and continues to inspire the next generation of chefs,” Griveaux wrote.

The perfect mash 

Born in 1945 in the central city of Poitiers to a bricklayer father and stay-at-home mother, his first vocation was the priesthood.

But while cooking alongside nuns for other seminarians he discovered a passion for food and at 15 entered the restaurant trade.

A perfectionist from the start, he quickly earned a name for himself in the rarefied world of nouvelle cuisine and by the age of 30 was running a 90-strong kitchen at the Concorde Lafayette hotel in Paris.

His signature creations included truffle tart, cauliflower cream with caviar and lobster ravioli – but he also elevated the humble potato, with his smooth, buttery mash earning rave reviews.

The accolades – and Michelin stars – came thick and fast, but by the age of 51 he had worked himself to the bone.

Declaring he did not want to die of the stress of turning out flawless fare day after day, the father of two announced his retirement in 1996.

“I will watch my children and my grandchildren grow up, I will love my wife, my friends and the good things in life,” he told Le Figaro.

From there it was a short hop to the television studios where Robuchon spent the next few years hosting a popular daily food show that aimed to demystify haute cuisine for the masses.

But by 2003 he was back in the kitchen with the Atelier concept, which he debuted in Paris and Tokyo and later took to London, Las Vegas and New York, among other cities.

Inspired by Japanese sushi counters – Robuchon nurtured a lifelong fascination with Japan – and Spanish tapas bars, he intended the restaurants to be more relaxed and accessible than traditional three-star eateries.

“Times have changed, consumers are looking for cuisine that is less sophisticated, a place with ambiance where you eat well,” he said.

Among his disciples were British star chef Gordon Ramsay.

Like Ramsay, he was known to have a short fuse and to be very demanding with his apprentices.

In an interview with Paris Match in 2009 he admitted to having battled an “uncompromising” nature.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
61,916  60
2
Welfare increase, carbon tax rise and more take home pay: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
45,833  151
3
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
42,573  19
Fora
1
A bus driver shortage has forced Aircoach to take matters into its own hands
1,812  0
2
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
271  0
3
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
250  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
137,892  54
2
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
69,825  15
3
Galway survive thrilling finish to squeeze past Clare and return to the All-Ireland final
33,268  81
DailyEdge
1
Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are never getting married
7,128  0
2
Twitter responds to BBC Sport labelling Cork rowers, Gary and Paul O'Donovan, as British
4,754  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
4,182  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
POLL
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
OPINION
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'
HOCKEY
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
'This is 100% the greatest moment of my life apart from my kids and wife'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie