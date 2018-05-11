John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily

John Connaghan Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has announced that John Connaghan is to take over from Tony O’Brien as the new, though temporary, director general of the HSE.

Former Director General Tony O’Brien last night stepped down from his position, after days of pressure on him resulting from the CervicalCheck scandal.

“I have now designated John Connaghan to carry out the functions of the Director General of the HSE pending a recruitment process which is to be conducted by the Public Appointments Service,” Harris said this afternoon.

John brings a wealth of senior healthcare management experience at an international level. He will be a tremendous resource in leading the HSE in challenging times. I want to thank John for taking on this interim role.

Connaghan joined the executive as deputy director general and chief operating officer in August 2017.

A 30-year veteran of both the public and private sector, Connaghan previously worked for the NHS in Scotland from 2006, an organisation he also subsequently served as interim director general.

Connaghan was one of the founding directors of the Maggies centres in Scotland, a prominent cancer charity, and served for 10 years on its board.