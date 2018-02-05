Frasier actor John Mahoney dies aged 77

John Mahoney reportedly died after being cared for in a hospice.

ACTOR JOHN MAHONEY, most famous for playing Martin Crane in US sitcom Frasier, has died at the age of 77.

TMZ.com is reporting that the British-born actor died in the hospice in which he was being cared for.

Mahoney had an acting career across TV and film and was also an accomplished voice actor, but it was his role as the father of Frasier Crane in the eponymous comedy that earned him global fame.

His role as ‘Marty’ continued for the entire eleven-series run of the show from 1993 to 2004.

Several former colleagues including Frasier’s casting director have been paying tribute to Mahoney upon news of his passing