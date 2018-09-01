This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
John McCain memorial: Leaders gather in Washington to bid farewell to senator

Barack Obama and George W Bush are among those speaking about the senator during today’s service.

By Associated Press Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,541 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214153

McCain The flag-draped casket of Senator John McCain is carried by an Armed Forces body bearer team, down the steps of the US Capitol Source: Jose Luis Magana via PA Images

THE MEMORIAL SERVICE for John McCain is underway at the Washington National Cathedral in the US, where the late Republican senator is getting a presidential farewell, but not from the actual sitting president.

Three former presidents, scores of members of Congress, current and former world leaders and family and friends have gathered today to eulogise McCain as an American hero. His flag-draped casket was escorted by military body bearers up the cathedral steps under gray skies.

Among those in the front row at the cathedral are Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Dick Cheney and Al Gore.

McCain’s motorcade arrived from the Capitol, where he laid in state overnight, and the procession made a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain’s wife, Cindy, placed a wreath.

At McCain’s request, Obama, a Democrat, and Bush, a Republican, are among those speaking about the six-term senator during today’s service.

It is the last public event in Washington, where McCain lived and worked over four decades, and part of McCain’s five-day, cross-country funeral procession. He died on 25 August at age 81.

Trump not present

Trump was told to stay away but isn’t far. The president planned to remain in Washington this weekend.

Two of his top aides, White House chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, flanked Cindy McCain as she approached the memorial and joined the service.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also in attendance.

UPI 20180901 White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, walk with Cindy McCain, the wife of Senator John McCain at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington Source: Ray Whitehouse/UPI via PA Images

McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He refused early release. Trump obtained deferments for his college education and a foot ailment.

The memorial stop provided another contrast with Trump in McCain’s carefully designed funeral procession, but the speeches by the former presidents are expected to carry special weight.

McCain had long urged the Senate and the polarised nation to recognise the humanity even in bitter political opponents. McCain’s request for speeches by the former presidents, to some, represents that ideal.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” McCain wrote in his farewell letter to the nation, read posthumously by a longtime aide.

We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.

Relationship with past presidents

By all accounts, McCain ended up liking both Bush and Obama but was not especially close to either man.

“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics,” Obama said in a statement after McCain’s death.

“But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

McCain Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne and former Vice President Al Gore participate in the memorial service for Senator John McCain Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais via PA Images

Bush delivered McCain a decisive defeat in the race for the GOP presidential nomination in 2000. Obama defeated McCain eight years later in the general election.

After his death, Bush called McCain “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order”.

He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss.

Ceremony at the Capitol

McCain’s service and dedication to working across the aisle — even as he sometimes infuriated his opponents — was a major theme of yesterday’s ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Of those who spoke at yesterday’s ceremony, fellow Republican Mitch McConnell had perhaps the fullest sense of the McCain experience. The two had served in the Senate together since McCain’s 1986 election.

“Depending on the issue, you knew John would either be your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent,” McConnell recalled.

“At any moment, he might be preparing an eloquent reflection on human liberty – or a devastating joke, served up with his signature cackle and that John McCain glint in his eye.”

UPI 20180901 Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol Source: Jim Lo Scalzo via PA Images

But just about anyone who worked in the Capitol over the past 35 years could attest to McCain’s iron will and what House Speaker Paul Ryan called his “distinct brand of candour”.

“With John, it was never feigned disagreement. The man didn’t feign anything,” Ryan said.

“He just relished the fight.”

“This,” Ryan added of McCain, “is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced”.

McCain is to be buried tomorrow Sunday at his alma mater, the US Naval Academy, next to his best friend from the Class of 1958, Adm. Chuck Larson.

“Back,” McCain wrote on the last page of his recent memoir, “where it began”.

Associated Press

