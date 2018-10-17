This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John 'The Bull’ O’Donoghue wants on the Fianna Fáil ticket in next year's local elections

O’Donoghue resigned as Ceann Comhairle in 2009 following an expenses controversy.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 5:09 PM
19 minutes ago 1,226 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4291536
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

FORMER CEANN COMHAIRLE John O’Donoghue has been nominated as one of the possible candidates to run for Fianna Fáil in the local elections next year.

Fianna Fáil confirmed he has been nominated alongside Councillors Norma Moriarty, John Francis Flynn and Michael Cahill.

A selection convention will take place to select the final candidates, although no date has been set as of yet. 

A number of years ago there had been rumours that O’Donoghue was interested in running as a TD for Kerry, however this never materialised.

Known as ‘The Bull’, O’Donoghue resigned as Ceann Comhairle in 2009 following an expenses controversy.

Documentation came to light surrounding expenses for trips O’Donoghue and his wife had taken while he was Arts Minister and Ceann Comhairle.

He agreed to stand down after then Labour leader Eamon Gilmore said he no longer had confidence in him.

In follow-up interviews, O’Donoghue stated he felt he was “wronged”.

Source: cianflah/YouTube

He subsequently lost his Dáil seat in 2011 in the very sports centre he had helped secure for his constituency.

O’Donoghue has been practising as a barrister since leaving politics.

Within the party, O’Donoghue is considered to be one of the ‘old guard’ having served alongside Brian Cowen and Bertie Ahern.

The former Cabinet minister is well-known for his raucous outbursts during his time as Ceann Comhairle. Below is just one heated back and forth he had with Enda Kenny when he was in Opposition.

Source: jackbootodonoghue/YouTube

A person can be chosen for nomination when five individuals from the membership nominate them or when one member of the local cumman select them. 

Will O’Donoghue seek to run in the general election? Fianna Fáil has already selected TD John Brassil and Councillors Norma Moriarty.

A party source said it would be “highly unlikely” that someone with such a close geographical proximity to Moriarty would be added to the ticket.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Appalling' and 'abhorrent': All five presidential rivals round on Casey over Traveller comments
    72,767  278
    2
    		FactCheck: How does President Michael D Higgins pay for his dog grooming bills?
    69,205  83
    3
    		'Shocked and disappointed': DCU society suspended from hosting social events over inappropriate conduct at meeting
    50,299  26
    Fora
    1
    		'We went on strike for 10 days - that was without doubt the worst mistake I've ever made'
    497  0
    2
    		Apartment block owners aren't putting aside enough money to cover future maintenance
    191  0
    3
    		Plans to turn Dublin's College Green into a car-free plaza have been rejected
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    85,923  80
    2
    		Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    35,714  113
    3
    		Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    25,330  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone is freaking out over The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix
    7,744  0
    2
    		Why Lady Gaga's suit may become the aesthetic that ultimately shapes her legacy
    7,147  3
    3
    		Nicole Kidman says her marriage to Tom Cruise protected her from sexual harassment
    6,036  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man jailed for eight years for attempting to murder four children
    Man jailed for eight years for attempting to murder four children
    Woman suspected of slicing civil servant’s throat goes on trial
    Criminal Courts of Justice complex evacuated in large-scale drill
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    Two arrests after large amount of stolen car parts seized
    Almost €1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Two assailants sought by gardaí after shooting in Clondalkin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Taoiseach wants to avoid 'dilly-dallying' but confidence and supply deal 'unlikely' by Halloween
    'I don't know where he's getting his information': Coveney denies Howlin claims on Brexit backstop deferral

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie