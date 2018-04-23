  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Former Sinn Féin councillor found guilty of waterboarding man has sentence reduced

Dowdall and his father had their sentences reduced at the Court of Appeal today.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Monday 23 Apr 2018, 11:44 AM
A FORMER SINN Féin Councillor, along with his father, jailed for torturing a man they suspected of trying to defraud them, have had their jail terms cut on appeal.

Jonathan Dowdall (39), with an address on the Navan Road, Dublin 7 and his father Patrick Dowdall (61), of the same address, had both pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to falsely imprisoning Alexander Hurley and threatening to kill him at Jonathan’s family home on 15 January 2015.

Footage recorded on a mobile phone was shown to the court of Jonathan Dowdall wearing a balaclava and holding a tea-towel to the man’s face before pouring water over his head, in what is commonly known as waterboarding.

Patrick Dowdall was heard threatening to pull off Hurley’s fingers one-by-one with a pliers.

Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and Patrick Dowdall eight years imprisonment by the three-judge court on 1 June 2017.

The father and son had their jail terms cut today with the Court of Appeal resentencing Jonathan Dowdall to 10 years imprisonment with the final 25 months suspended and Patrick Dowdall to seven with the final three years suspended.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Mr Justice Alan Mahon said the Special Criminal Court’s criticisms of the decision to set a ‘Newton Hearing’ or hearing to challenge Hurley’s credibility in respect of certain issues was “not justified”.

The criticisms by the court, and the consequences that followed, amounted to an error in principle, the judge said.

Furthermore, the court’s description of the Dowdalls having entered guilty pleas at a “very late stage” also amounted to an error.

While the Dowdalls guilty pleas could have been earlier, Mr Justice Mahon said, they were entered two months before the trial date, could not accurately be described as “very late” and were of value.

Finally, he said the men’s lack of previous convictions for men aged 39 and 61 (save for one road traffic matter in respect of Jonathan Dowdall) meant the offending in this case could be considered “out of character” for both men.

Both had good employment histories and Patrick Dowdall had significant health issues and lived daily with the possibility of “premature death”, making prison more difficult for him.

Mr Justice Mahon, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice John Hedigan, resentenced Jonathan Dowdall to 10 years imprisonment with the final 25 months suspended and Patrick Dowdall to seven years imprisonment with the final three suspended.

