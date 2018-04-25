A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison

A MAN CURRENTLY jailed in Cork Prison is appealing to be released on humanitarian grounds because he has incurable brain cancer.

Jonathan Heaphy was jailed in 2016 for money laundering offences, and is currently serving a seven-year sentence. He has previously been convicted for drug offences.

However, the man in his late 30s was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been receiving chemotherapy while in custody.

In a statement, Madden and Finucane Solicitors – who are acting on Heaphy’s behalf – said that a Judicial Review has been launched to try to secure his release.

It said that previous applications for his release based on health and health-related humanitarian grounds were made to the Irish Prison Service and refused.

Heaphy’s solicitor Michael Halleron said: “Due to the extremely serious and deteriorating nature of Mr Heaphy’s medical condition, we issued Judicial Review proceedings against the Governor of Cork Prison, the Irish Prison Service, the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General of Ireland.”

Halleron said that the decision to refuse Heaphy’s release was made by the governor of the prison, but that such decisions should lie with the Minister for Justice.

The case is now in its second day before Mr Justice Binchy in the High Court in Dublin.