Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork

Julian Reed

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for the public’s help in searching for Julian Reed, who has been missing from his home in Cork since Wednesday.

13-year-old Julian was last seen in Coachford, a village 15 miles west of Cork city on 26 September.

He is described as being of slim build with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit top, red and black runners, and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí in Macroom have asked anyone with information as to Julian’s whereabouts to contact them at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or at any Garda Station.