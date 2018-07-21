'It can end in tragedy' - Public warned about jumping into unguarded waters

THE PUBLIC HAS been reminded of the dangers of jumping into bodies of water.

The reminder comes after a group of young people were spotted jumping from a bridge in Dublin’s docklands into the Royal Canal.

A passerby took this photo today on the bridge to Sheriff Street Upper, beside the Docklands train station. The young people were jumping from the bridge into the basin where the Royal Canal empties into the River Liffey.

Owen Medland, Area Lifesaving Manager with the RNLI, said that while jumping into bodies of water can be tempting in this weather, it is to be avoided.

“The good weather is bringing people out and what appears like safe water may be dangerous.

“As we go inland, we’ve been warning people – you don’t know the depth, you don’t know what submerged objects there may be, there are often strong currents and issues with entry and exit from the water.

“Altogether, it is a seriously hazardous activity. Respect the water, swim in approved areas. They’ll have lifeguards and safety rings.

“What seems like a good idea can end in tragedy.”

That advice is echoed by the Irish Coast Guard and Irish Water Safety.