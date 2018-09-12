The Junior Cert results are out today - here's all you need to know

Students from Loreto College Dublin with their Junior Cert results in September 2017 Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

LATER TODAY 62,562 Irish students will find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate.

Results have been issued to schools and will be available this morning, while all results will likewise be available for students to access on the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) website – here – from 4pm this afternoon.

Students will require their examination number and their PIN to access the portal.

Over 622,000 individual grades in 25 different subjects are being delivered to 30,744 female and 31,818 candidates in this year’s exams. All told, 1.5% more students sate the examinations this year compared with 2017.

The provisional results released suggest that little has changed in the results of the pillar subjects Maths and Irish over the past three years, 2016-2018.

English, meanwhile, which was the first subject to be examined last year as part of the new Framework for the Junior Cycle, similarly saw little movement as to how grades were dispersed, with just 2.5% of students achieving the highest grade possible – distinction – in 2018.

Top grades were achieved by Irish Higher Level students to a far greater extent than those taking the subject at Ordinary Level in 2018 – 11.4% versus 3.2%.

Standout optional subjects for receiving A grades at Higher Level include the usual suspects in Ancient Greek and Latin, while 22.5% of those students taking Italian scored an A at Honours Level.

At Ordinary Level Technical Graphics and Religious Education, together with History, all saw greater than 10% of students taking them emerge with an A.

Those students hoping to appeal their results must do so through their schools, with the applications to be received by the SEC no later than 5pm on Friday 12 October.

A fee of €32 is charged per subject, which is subject to a refund if the result is upgraded.

By far the most populous county for students sitting the exam is Dublin as you might expect, with 15,530 students, with Leitrim and Roscommon bringing up the rear with just 425 and 557 students respectively sitting the exams.

