Wednesday 12 September, 2018
The Junior Cert results are out today - here's all you need to know

Grades in the pillar subjects of Irish, English, and Maths remain relatively unchanged from previous years.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 6:01 AM
30 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4229422

8769 Students_90523052 Students from Loreto College Dublin with their Junior Cert results in September 2017 Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

LATER TODAY 62,562 Irish students will find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate.

Results have been issued to schools and will be available this morning, while all results will likewise be available for students to access on the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) website – here – from 4pm this afternoon.

Students will require their examination number and their PIN to access the portal.

Over 622,000 individual grades in 25 different subjects are being delivered to 30,744 female and 31,818 candidates in this year’s exams. All told, 1.5% more students sate the examinations this year compared with 2017.

The provisional results released suggest that little has changed in the results of the pillar subjects Maths and Irish over the past three years, 2016-2018.

English, meanwhile, which was the first subject to be examined last year as part of the new Framework for the Junior Cycle, similarly saw little movement as to how grades were dispersed, with just 2.5% of students achieving the highest grade possible – distinction – in 2018.

8 Source: SEC

6 Source: SEC

Top grades were achieved by Irish Higher Level students to a far greater extent than those taking the subject at Ordinary Level in 2018  – 11.4% versus 3.2%.

7 Source: SEC

Standout optional subjects for receiving A grades at Higher Level include the usual suspects in Ancient Greek and Latin, while 22.5% of those students taking Italian scored an A at Honours Level.

5 Source: SEC

At Ordinary Level Technical Graphics and Religious Education, together with History, all saw greater than 10% of students taking them emerge with an A.

4 Source: SEC

Those students hoping to appeal their results must do so through their schools, with the applications to be received by the SEC no later than 5pm on Friday 12 October.

A fee of €32 is charged per subject, which is subject to a refund if the result is upgraded.

By far the most populous county for students sitting the exam is Dublin  as you might expect, with 15,530 students, with Leitrim and Roscommon bringing up the rear with just 425 and 557 students respectively sitting the exams. 

Screenshot 2018-09-11 at 23.27.24 Split of those taking the Junior Cert 2018, divided by gender and county Source: SEC

The best of luck to all students receiving their results this morning from all at TheJournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

