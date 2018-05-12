Poll: Should junk food ads be banned on Irish public transport?

LONDON’S MAYOR SADIQ Khan is set to ban junk food ads on tubes and buses in the English capital.

The Guardian reported yesterday that the move is part of an effort to curb the city’s role in the UK’s child obesity epidemic.

The ban will affect ads that promote “foods and drinks that are high in salt, fat and sugar”, the paper reports.

But should such a ban be brought in here? A year ago, it was reported that Ireland is on course to become the most obese nation in Europe.

The Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) shows that around one in five children are overweight or obese, more girls than boys are overweight and children attending DEIS schools are far more likely to be overweight or obese.

However, while some may believe ads play a role in this, others may believe that a ban on ads might not have an effect.

What do you think: Should junk food ads be banned on Irish public transport?

