The K Club is up for sale - with a price tag of €80 million

IF YOU’VE EVER wanted to own a former Ryder Cup venue, now is your chance.

The Kildare site of the 2006 edition of the golfing event, the K Club has been placed on the market for sale with a guiding price of €80 million.

The five-star resort sits on a 550-acre estate featuring a 134-bedroom hotel and two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by the late Arnold Palmer, which hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup, the 2016 Irish Open and 13 European Opens.

Built in 1832 by the Barton wine family, the estate sits on the banks of the River Liffey. Its original house is modelled on a French Château and still retains many of its original architectural features, artwork and antiques. It opened as a luxury hotel in 1991.

The property is for sale freehold, clear of management agreement and brand.

Tom Barrett, Director of Hotels & Leisure at Savills Ireland, who have brought the property to the market, said:

“The K Club is one of the leading hotel and golf resorts in the world. As a freehold property, unencumbered by brand or management agreement, it offers vast potential for the next owner.”

The property is owned by businessman Michael Smurfit. Earlier this month he told The Sunday Business Post of his “sadness” at selling the property, saying he had been spending more time overseas.