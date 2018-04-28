Gardaí appeal to the public to help find missing teenage girl (15)

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help tracing missing teenager Kaitlyn Sheridan.

Sheridan (15) was last seen when she left home on Dublin’s Parnell Street at around 4.30pm.

Kaitlyn is known to frequent the Whitehall and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Kaitlyn is described as 6ft in height and of slim build with auburn hair and hazel/blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings with white stripes, a black jacket with black fur on the hood and white puma basket runners.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”