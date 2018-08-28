Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a 17-year-old missing from Dublin.

Kalem Murphy, who is missing from Lucan, was last seen almost two weeks ago on Thursday 16 August at around 7.20pm.

He is described as 5’10″, of slim build with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.