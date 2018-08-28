This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin

Kalem Murphy was last seen on Thursday 16 August at around 7.20pm.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,287 Views 1 Comment
Kalem Murphy
Image: Garda Press Office
Kalem Murphy
Kalem Murphy
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a 17-year-old missing from Dublin. 

Kalem Murphy, who is missing from Lucan, was last seen almost two weeks ago on Thursday 16 August at around 7.20pm. 

He is described as 5’10″, of slim build with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

