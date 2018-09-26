This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australian police hunt for men accused of torturing and killing kangaroos

A man was seen brandishing knuckle-dusters in one of the pictures.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 7,699 Views 12 Comments
kangaroo An image of the men released by Western Australia Police. Source: WA Police

THREE MEN ACCUSED of torturing and killing kangaroos are being hunted by police in Australia, just days after a man was arrested for intentionally mowing down emus in another high-profile animal cruelty case.

Police in Western Australia on have released images of the men wanted for questioning over separate incidents in June and May during which “two kangaroos were tortured and killed”.

A man was seen brandishing knuckle-dusters in one of the pictures, alongside another suspect with his face pixelated and wearing a similar weapon on his hand.

The hunt for the alleged kangaroo killers comes on the heels of an arrest made after sickening footage of a driver running over emus in the outback sparked a social media storm.

The video, described as “horrific cruelty” by animal welfare groups, showed a man ploughing into at least a dozen of the ostrich-like birds in his four-wheel drive, counting and laughing loudly each time he hit one.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Victoria late on Friday over the incident and was expected to face a raft of charges related to animal cruelty.

© – AFP 2018

