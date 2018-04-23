  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bosnian Serb found guilty of genocidal 'campaign of terror' begins appeal to 40-year sentence

Radovan Karadzic had been on the run for years before being apprehended in 2008.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 9:20 AM
9 minutes ago 15 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972891
Karadzic pictured in 1992 while in London for peace talks
Image: Stephens/PA Images
Karadzic pictured in 1992 while in London for peace talks
Karadzic pictured in 1992 while in London for peace talks
Image: Stephens/PA Images

UN JUDGES WILL today begin hearing the two-day appeal of once-feared Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, fighting his conviction and 40-year jail term for war crimes and genocide in Bosnia’s bloody 1990s conflict.

Karadzic, 72, was sentenced to four decades behind bars in March 2016 for the bloodshed committed during the Balkan country’s three-year war which killed 100,000 people and left 2.2 million others homeless.

Once the most powerful Bosnian Serb leader, he became the highest ranked person to be convicted and sentenced at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), after former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic died while on trial.

But Karadzic’s lawyer Peter Robinson has challenged the conviction, saying he did not receive a fair trial as UN judges “presumed him guilty and then constructed a judgement to justify its presumption”.

Karadzic, a former psychiatrist, has denounced his conviction as unjust and appealed on 50 grounds, accusing judges of conducting a “political trial”.

At his verdict, the judges ruled the former strongman was “at the apex of political and military structures” of the Bosnian Serb leadership and “at the forefront of developing and promoting its ideologies”.

‘Campaign of terror’

Bosnian Serb and Serb leaders developed an “organised and systematic pattern of crimes committed against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats,” the judges ruled, which included deportations, attacks on no-Serb populations, detentions and rapes.

The aim was “to spread terror among the civilian population,” the judges said, finding Karadzic guilty on 10 counts, including genocide for masterminding the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, deemed the worst bloodshed on European soil since World War II.

Almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered and their bodies dumped in mass graves after Bosnian Serb soldiers overran a protected “safe area” guarded by lightly-armed Dutch UN peacekeepers.

Judges also found him guilty of being behind the bitter 44-month siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, in which 10,000 civilians died in a relentless campaign of sniping and shelling.

But Karadzic was acquitted on one count of genocide, with judges saying there was not enough evidence to prove “beyond reasonable doubt” that genocide was also committed in seven Bosnian towns and villages.

Prosecutors have also challenged the sentencing, saying the trial judges “erred in law and fact”.

Chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz listed four grounds of appeal including that the judges applying an “overly narrow definition of genocidal intent” and “improperly assessing aggravating and mitigating factors” when passing sentence.

He has asked appeals judges to “correct the trial chamber’s errors and increase Karadzic’s sentence to life imprisonment”.

Marathon trial

The hearing at the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), which has taken over the ICTY’s functions after it closed last year, will start at 10.20am Irish time.

After a short introduction by presiding judge Theodor Meron, both Karadzic and prosecutors will have three hours for submissions and responses. Tomorrow, Karadzic will also have the chance to personally address the judges.

After years on the run, Karadzic was finally caught in 2008 on a Belgrade bus masquerading as a spiritual healer and disguised with a beard and glasses.

He was handed over to a tribunal in The Hague and his trial opened in October 2009. It ended in October 2014 after an exhausting 497 days in the courtroom, during which some 115,000 pages of documentary evidence were presented along with 586 witnesses.

Karadzic’s military alter-ego and former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic was jailed for life in prison in November on similar charges.

Before his 2016 sentencing, Karadzic revealed he was so convinced he would walk free that he had already packed his bags.

And in Banja Luka, many see the court as “unjust and selective, basing itself on scenarios prepared in advance,” Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik told AFP.

“It has not succeeded in imposing itself as a place of justice where reconciliation can be achieved,” he added.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
70,280  81
2
Gunman kills four people at restaurant in Tennessee
43,366  101
3
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment
43,022  414
Fora
1
This ex-Connacht rugby star has just been named Ireland's best young entrepreneur
599  0
2
What managers can learn watching Dermot Bannon wreck the gaff on Room to Improve
357  0
3
'One mentor told me to bat my eyelashes and look pretty for investors and I'll be fine'
159  0
The42
1
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
114,391  107
2
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
80,572  34
3
O'Mahony: 'I'm tired of learning lessons... I'm tired of losing semi-finals'
45,441  102
DailyEdge
1
Verne Troyer's death has spawned countless jokes, and Twitter is calling for some compassion
13,817  1
2
Benedict Cumberbatch called Martin Freeman 'pathetic', and that makes things pretty awkward
10,076  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,380  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
Breakdown: Average number of public patients per GPs across the country
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment
GARDAí
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
A new website aims to help people locate their stolen items
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
DUBLIN
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
ABORTION
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
'They're confused - they don't know what to believe': Canvassing for hearts, minds (and votes) in the Dublin commuter belt
Nearly half of people in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, latest poll finds

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie