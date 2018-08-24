This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former gymnastics coach latest person charged in Nassar sexual abuse scandal

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June.

By Associated Press Friday 24 Aug 2018, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 4,179 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198915
Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing in February.
Image: Cory Morse via PA Images
Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing in February.
Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing in February.
Image: Cory Morse via PA Images

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY’S former head gymnastics coach has become the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied that witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar. She was charged yesterday.

Numerous other people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of their jobs amid the investigations into the once-renowned gymnastics doctor.

He was sentenced to decades in prison earlier this year after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

A number of people from the university are among those who have been charged, ousted, opted to quit, taken leave or had ties cut:

Lou Anna Simon: The university president and school alumna resigned in January amid growing pressure from students, lawmakers and some members of the school’s governing board.

She acknowledged being “the focus of this anger” but has denied any cover-up by the university. The governing board later hired former Michigan Governor John Engler as its interim president. The school has already settled lawsuits totaling $500 million (about €432 million).

Mark Hollis: The athletic director and a Michigan State alumnus called his January departure a retirement, but he too had faced pressure to leave. Hollis had been on the job for 10 years. He said he made the choice because of “the scope of everything”, adding that he hoped his departure would help the “healing process”.

Kathie Klages: The former head gymnastics coach resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar over the years. Klages was charged with lying to police amid the investigation. If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison.

She has denied allegations that former gymnast Larissa Boyce told her that Nassar had abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16. Boyce has said Klages dissuaded her from taking the issue further, even after another young gymnast relayed similar allegations.

Brooke Lemmen: The former school doctor resigned last year after learning the university was considering firing her because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, was investigating Nassar.

William Strampel: The former dean of the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine was charged in March amid allegations that he failed to keep Nassar in line, groped female students and stored nude student selfies on his campus computer.

Strampel, who has also been named in lawsuits, announced in December that he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. The school announced that month it planned to fire Strampel. He ended up retiring on 30 June.

He receives basic retiree health care coverage and got $175,000 (€151,000) — less money than he would have — while forfeiting emeritus status and other benefits typically accorded to retired executives. He is awaiting trial on the criminal charges.

Bob Noto: The university announced in February the departure of its longtime vice president for legal affairs. The school called it a retirement. Noto had been Michigan State’s general counsel since 1995. Trustee Brian Mosallam had sought Noto’s resignation.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mattie McGrath: People are 'getting sick and tired' of Mary McAleese and she should 'get off the stage'
    61,492  219
    2
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    50,090  72
    3
    		Ryanair to charge passengers between €6 and €10 for carry on luggage
    38,218  76
    Fora
    1
    		This is how much the troubled House of Fraser owes Irish firms like Newbridge Silverware
    1,064  0
    2
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    414  0
    3
    		'I tested my first health supplement on my family – nobody died so we said we’d keep going'
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    36,050  10
    2
    		'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion
    28,978  69
    3
    		'The club is not for sale': Liverpool owners issue statement after Abu Dhabi proposal revealed
    16,135  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are outraged by this bloke's decision to meet Britney dressed as the '2007 version'
    9,778  1
    2
    		Liam Payne felt the need to tell everyone he's, like, really into sex... it's The Dredge
    7,485  0
    3
    		Are These Daniel O'Donnell Facts True Or False?
    5,581  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    GARDAí
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie