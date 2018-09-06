This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No 'feel-good factor' as cautious Irish consumers feeling gloomier

Instead of consumers spending more, it’s more a matter of more consumers spending according to the KBC/ESRI sentiment index.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:10 AM
49 minutes ago 1,494 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219845
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo

THE SENTIMENT AMONG Irish consumers fell last month, continuing a see-saw pattern reflecting uncertainty about a range of threats to the economy, according to the latest index from KBC Bank and the ESRI.

The fall in the consumer sentiment index from July to August also reflected the “lack of any sharp improvement in the financial circumstances of the typical Irish consumer of late,” KBC’s Austin Hughes said.

This drop in how Irish consumers are feeling is mirrored in the US and Europe, with consumer sentiment on a downward trend since the turn of the year.

Rather than one particular factor causing sentiment to fall, KBC said these changes are directed by “broad-reaching forces influencing the general mood of Irish consumers rather than very specific issues”, Hughes said.

unnamed Source: KBC/ESRI

Nevertheless, it does highlight that Brexit – particularly the volume and tone of commentary recently – could have played a significant role here with warnings sounded about how Ireland is particularly vulnerable to a no-deal Brexit.

And, despite the positive general outlook and growth in the Irish economy, this is not translating into “more broadly-based gains” in spending power for households. 

unnamed (1) Source: KBC/ESRI

High reported growth figures come in contrast to the spending power of the Irish consumer, and this “may be colouring views on the prospective performance of the Irish economy”, Hughes said.

The reason for dropping consumer confidence could also be time-related, as the costs of going back to school and seasonal increases in energy bills become important again in August. 

“The Irish economic upswing at present is primarily driven by strong increases in numbers living and working here that translates into a story more of Irish consumers rather than the average Irish consumer being able and willing to spend more,” he added.

Consequently, a distinct absence of ‘feel-good’ remains a notable feature of recent consumer sentiment readings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    62,989  89
    2
    		'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    53,426  23
    3
    		Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    41,202  79
    Fora
    1
    		These are the most popular food and drink brands in Ireland
    608  0
    2
    		Dublin has ranked as one of Europe's top tech clusters – ahead of Paris and Copenhagen
    267  0
    3
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    227  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    42,687  53
    2
    		Europe's wildcard picks revealed as Bjorn finalises 12-man Ryder Cup team
    29,534  36
    3
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    26,124  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Viewers had very mixed opinions about Coleen Nolan's breakdown on This Morning
    12,178  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams "quietly" gave birth to a baby boy last night... it's The Dredge
    8,129  0
    3
    		Eh, the founder of Pretty Little Thing flew a branded helicopter over the CBB house to show support for Ryan Thomas
    7,084  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    GARDAí
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    DUBLIN
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    4 events for... art lovers looking for a visual feast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie