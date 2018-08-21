This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I started to believe them': Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

By Associated Press Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,240 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4194785
Image: AP Images
Image: AP Images
Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran
Image: AP Images

STAR WARS ACTRESS Kelly Marie Tran has broken her silence about online harassment she received after appearing in the film, months after deleting her Instagram account.

In an essay published in The New York Times, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress wrote that it wasn’t what here detractors had said, but that she “started to believe them”.

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

She wrote that the words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of colour had taught her, that she belonged “in margins and spaces”.

She says she started blaming herself and felt brainwashed into believing her existence was “limited to the boundaries of another person’s approval”.

Tran wrote she wants to live in a world where people of all races and genders are seen as human beings.

Tran will reprise her role as Rose Tico in next year’s ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’.

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

COMMENTS (21)

