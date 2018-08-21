'I started to believe them': Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

STAR WARS ACTRESS Kelly Marie Tran has broken her silence about online harassment she received after appearing in the film, months after deleting her Instagram account.

In an essay published in The New York Times, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress wrote that it wasn’t what here detractors had said, but that she “started to believe them”.

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

She wrote that the words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of colour had taught her, that she belonged “in margins and spaces”.

She says she started blaming herself and felt brainwashed into believing her existence was “limited to the boundaries of another person’s approval”.

Tran wrote she wants to live in a world where people of all races and genders are seen as human beings.

Tran will reprise her role as Rose Tico in next year’s ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’.