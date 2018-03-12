  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
Legendary British comic Ken Dodd dies aged 90

Dodd passed away days after leaving hospital, his publicist said.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 12 Mar 2018, 7:18 AM
4 hours ago 13,327 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3898370

Ken Dodd Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane Ken Dodd Source: Christopher Furlong/Getty

KEN DODD, THE legendary Liverpudlian comedian famous for his ‘tickle stick’, has died aged 90.

The news was confirmed by the comic’s publicist Robert Holmes.

Dodd had recently been hospitalised in Liverpool for more than six weeks battling a chest infection.

He married his partner of 40 years, Anne Jones, last Friday.

Ken Dodd Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane Christopher Furlong / Getty

Source: killianM2/YouTube

“They got the registrar and were married in the house. He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats,” Holmes told the Press Association.

It’s a love story to beat them all.
He passed away in the home he was born in over 90 years ago in Knotty Ash. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.

“With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius,” he added.

Fans and colleagues across Britain have been paying tribute to the veteran comic.

Dodd’s career began in the 1950s and spanned seven decades. He was renowned for the length of his stand-up shows, together with his infamous tickle stick and the Diddy Men – a miniature race of people who lived in his home of Knotty Ash.

He stood trial for tax evasion in 1989 but was acquitted.

Knighted last year for his contribution to British comedy and his years of charity work, Dodd performed his last live show in December 2017.

Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

