Legendary British comic Ken Dodd dies aged 90

KEN DODD, THE legendary Liverpudlian comedian famous for his ‘tickle stick’, has died aged 90.
The news was confirmed by the comic’s publicist Robert Holmes.
Dodd had recently been hospitalised in Liverpool for more than six weeks battling a chest infection.
He married his partner of 40 years, Anne Jones, last Friday.
“They got the registrar and were married in the house. He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats,” Holmes told the Press Association.
It’s a love story to beat them all.
He passed away in the home he was born in over 90 years ago in Knotty Ash. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.
“With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius,” he added.
Fans and colleagues across Britain have been paying tribute to the veteran comic.
Dodd’s career began in the 1950s and spanned seven decades. He was renowned for the length of his stand-up shows, together with his infamous tickle stick and the Diddy Men – a miniature race of people who lived in his home of Knotty Ash.
He stood trial for tax evasion in 1989 but was acquitted.
Knighted last year for his contribution to British comedy and his years of charity work, Dodd performed his last live show in December 2017.
