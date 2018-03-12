Legendary British comic Ken Dodd dies aged 90

Ken Dodd Source: Christopher Furlong/Getty

KEN DODD, THE legendary Liverpudlian comedian famous for his ‘tickle stick’, has died aged 90.

The news was confirmed by the comic’s publicist Robert Holmes.

Dodd had recently been hospitalised in Liverpool for more than six weeks battling a chest infection.

He married his partner of 40 years, Anne Jones, last Friday.

“They got the registrar and were married in the house. He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats,” Holmes told the Press Association.

It’s a love story to beat them all.

He passed away in the home he was born in over 90 years ago in Knotty Ash. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing.

“With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius,” he added.

Fans and colleagues across Britain have been paying tribute to the veteran comic.

Ah, Ken Dodd has died. So happy I got to meet him once, and more importantly, saw him do one of his incredible 5 hour shows. He was an education to watch and, afterwards, at 1.30 am, he had beers with me in the dressing room and talked showbiz. A privilege, and a loss. RIP. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 12, 2018 Source: Dara Ó Briain /Twitter

So sad to hear Ken Dodd has passed away. I adored him as a kid. After writing to him asking to be a Diddy Man, he replied with a beatiful letter telling me I would always be one. I treasured that letter for years. A brilliant comic performer and a kind man. #knottyash #kendodd — Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 12, 2018 Source: Ben Winston /Twitter

I worked with him as a dancer in Manchester and Nottingham he made me laugh every night pic.twitter.com/M6Lthymbl9 — Dawn@pink (@dawnybj) March 12, 2018 Source: Dawn@pink /Twitter

RIP Sir Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank You for. I Was thrilled you had the best birthday party in Liverpool before you left us. Your city, friends,Family and Show business will miss you terribly. pic.twitter.com/iDeEC4yukJ — Claire Sweeney (@clairesweeney) March 12, 2018 Source: Claire Sweeney /Twitter

Dodd’s career began in the 1950s and spanned seven decades. He was renowned for the length of his stand-up shows, together with his infamous tickle stick and the Diddy Men – a miniature race of people who lived in his home of Knotty Ash.

He stood trial for tax evasion in 1989 but was acquitted.

Knighted last year for his contribution to British comedy and his years of charity work, Dodd performed his last live show in December 2017.