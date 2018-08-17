This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 300 dead in India as huge floods trigger landslides

Thousands are still trapped without food or water.

By AFP Friday 17 Aug 2018, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,523 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4187541
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from floods that have triggered landslides and sent torrents sweeping through villages in the Indian state of Kerala trebled to 324 amid warnings of worse weather to come.

Hundreds of troops and local fishermen are staging desperate rescue attempts with helicopters and boats across the southern state, which draws international tourists to its tropical hills and beaches.

Kerala has been battered by record monsoon rainfall this year and is “facing the worst floods in 100 years”, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Twitter statement, adding that 324 lives had been lost so far.

With thousands still trapped, power and communication lines down and fresh alerts of further torrential rain, authorities warned of more trouble ahead and further deaths to come.

“We are deploying more boats and army to ramp up rescue operations,” senior state government official PH Kurian told AFP

More than 30 military helicopters and 320 boats are attempting rescues across Kerala.

Authorities said thousands of people have been taken to safety so far but 6,000 more are still waiting for rescue.

Helicopters have also been dropping emergency food and water supplies, while special trains carrying drinking water have been sent to Kerala.

According to India’s weather bureau, since the beginning of June more than 321 centimetres of rain has fallen on the hilly central Kerala district of Idukki, which is now virtually cut off from the rest of the state.

With no end in sight to the deluge, people all over the state of 33 million people have made panic-stricken appeals on social media for help, saying they cannot make contact with rescue services.

“My family and neighbouring families are in trouble,” wrote Ajo Varghese, a resident of the coastal city of Alappuzha, in a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

“No water and food. Not able to communicate from afternoon. Mobile phones are not reachable… Please help,” he added.

‘Extremely grave’

Other messages have been sent from people trapped inside temples and hospitals as well as their homes.

The Kerala government has said it faces an “extremely grave” crisis and state chief minister Vijayan warned of a new wave of rainfall hitting the battered region over the weekend. Strong winds have also been predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

INDIA-KERALA-FLOOD Submerged houses due to heavy rains in Idukki, the southern Indian state of Kerala. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The gates of dozens of dams and reservoirs across the state have been opened as water levels reach danger levels, inundating many other villages.

North and central Kerala have been worst-hit by the floods with the international airport in the main city of Kochi shut until at least August 26.

At least 220,000 people displaced from across the state are taking shelter in more than 1,500 relief camps.

On top of tourist cancellations, Kerala’s valuable rubber industry has been badly hit by the floods.

The government says 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) of Kerala roads have been destroyed or damaged, along with thousands of homes.

News reports said electricity supplies to more than half the state have been cut. The state power company said that only one million people were affected, however.

The home ministry announced meanwhile that 868 people have been reported dead in seven Indian states including Kerala since the start of the monsoon in June.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    36,000  66
    2
    		Investigation launched after cyclist hit by lorry in Dublin city centre
    25,650  140
    3
    		'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    12,975  0
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    760  0
    2
    		Norwegian Air's Dublin wing more than doubled its losses the year it launched Irish flights
    882  0
    3
    		House of Fraser has cancelled all of its outstanding online orders
    267  0
    The42
    1
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    11,744  10
    2
    		Champions Leinster to open European defence against Wasps, Munster begin with trip to Exeter
    10,672  7
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    7,097  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner had her say on Tammy Hembrow, the model who was hospitalised after Kylie's 21st
    10,132  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    2,833  0
    3
    		6 ways of coping with the fact that the Boom is back
    2,885  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    PROPERTY
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    New Zealand passes law banning sales of homes to most foreigners
    Attempt to stop Georgian house being replaced with 'crude and insensitive' apartment block
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    HOUSING
    Dublin rental prices now â¬500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'
    Family who spent night in garda station offered three-bedroom apartment on trial basis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie