This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Death toll rises to 324 as Kerala suffers worst flooding crisis in 100 years

At least 310,000 people have been displaced and are taking shelter in relief camps.

By AFP Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 7:36 AM
38 minutes ago 1,070 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4188415

PRESSURE HAS INTENSIFIED today to save thousands still trapped by devastating floods that have killed more than 300 in the Indian state of Kerala, triggering landslides and sending torrents sweeping through villages in the region’s worst inundation crisis in a century.

Authorities warned of more torrential rain and strong winds over the weekend, as hundreds of troops and local fishermen staged desperate rescue attempts in helicopters and boats across the southern state.

India Monsoon Flooding Source: Pradeep Kumar Thrissur Kerala 9846068657

Kerala, popular among international tourists for its tropical hills and beaches, has been battered by record monsoon rainfall this year.

The state is “facing the worst floods in 100 years”, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter, adding that at least 324 lives have been lost so far.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the stricken state last night, Vijayan’s office tweeted, with media reports saying the premier would undertake an aerial survey of the worst-affected areas today.

People all over the state of 33 million have made panicked appeals on social media for help, saying they cannot make contact with rescue services as power and communication lines are down.

“My family and neighbouring families are in trouble,” wrote Ajo Varghese, a resident of the coastal city of Alappuzha, in a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

India Monsoon Flooding Source: AP/PA Images

“No water and food. Not able to communicate from afternoon. Mobile phones are not reachable… Please help,” he added.

Other distressed messages were shared online from people trapped inside temples and hospitals as well as their homes.

More than 30 military helicopters and 320 boats are attempting rescues across Kerala after some areas were engulfed by overflowing rivers, with residents seen swimming and wading through chest-high waters past partially submerged houses.

Authorities said thousands of people have been taken to safety so far but 6,000 more are still waiting for rescue.

“We are deploying more boats and the army to ramp up rescue operations,” senior state government official PH Kurian told AFP.

Helicopters have also been dropping emergency food and water supplies, while special trains carrying drinking water have been sent to Kerala.

‘Extremely grave’

According to India’s weather bureau, since the beginning of June more than 321 centimetres of rain has fallen on the hilly central district of Idukki, which is now virtually cut off from the rest of the state.

India Monsoon Flooding Source: AP/PA Images

The Kerala government has said it faces an “extremely grave” crisis and Vijayan warned of further torrential rainfall hitting the region over the weekend.

The gates of dozens of dams and reservoirs across the state have been opened as water levels reach danger levels, inundating many other villages.

At least 310,000 people have been displaced and are taking shelter in more than 2,000 relief camps.

North and central Kerala have been worst-hit by the floods with the international airport in the main city of Kochi shut until at least August 26.

The home ministry announced separately that 868 people have been reported dead in seven Indian states including Kerala since the start of the monsoon in June.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    58,808  78
    2
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    41,985  30
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    30,145  21
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    5,174  0
    2
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    401  0
    3
    		House of Fraser has cancelled all of its outstanding online orders
    428  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,658  3
    2
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    19,007  10
    3
    		Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    13,959  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner had her say on Tammy Hembrow, the model who was hospitalised after Kylie's 21st
    15,749  0
    2
    		8 true crime podcasts you should sink your teeth into that aren't Serial
    4,582  0
    3
    		People are describing parenting in 5 words or less, and it's as accurate as it gets
    3,782  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'
    RTÉ
    Stars of new RTÃ drama hope it will open conversation on Ireland's treatment of immigrants
    Stars of new RTÉ drama hope it will open conversation on Ireland's treatment of immigrants
    'Brexit won't tear us apart': Ryan Tubridy is bringing The Late Late Show to the UK
    20 of the most exciting shows RTÉ announced at their new season launch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie