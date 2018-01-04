'We cannot stress how dangerous it is': Ancient Kerry fort closed after storm damage

Source: Shutterstock/Lukasz Pajor

DUNBEG FORT ON the Dingle Peninsula in Kerry is closed until further notice due to damage sustained in the recent stormy weather.

Kerry was one of those counties in the firing line for Storm Eleanor earlier in the week, with the county included in wind and rainfall warnings since the new year began.

The fort is a popular tourist attraction, offering dramatic views of the surrounding areas.

A large portion of the fort has fallen into the sea due to the storm, RTÉ journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh reported.

A large portion of 2,500 year old Dunbeg Fort has fallen in to sea due to storm.OPW says site is extremely dangerous and unstable #WestKerry pic.twitter.com/bOFbP3eERc — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) January 4, 2018 Source: Seán Mac an tSíthigh /Twitter

The site was also closed in December due to the storm damage and people are still being urged to stay away.

URGENT NOTICE. After the recent storms and bad weather conditions, Dunbeg Fort, Co. Kerry remains in a very dangerous state with precarious conditions underfoot. Visitors are asked to stay away from the site for their own safety. — OfficeofPublicWorks (@opwireland) December 1, 2017 Source: OfficeofPublicWorks /Twitter

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Office for Public Works said: “The OPW cannot emphasise enough the absolute dangerous nature of Dunbeg Fort at this time and asks that all visitors, for their own safety, refrain from visiting the site until further notice.”

The OPW said that, alongside the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, it would meet at the site early next week to assess the damage and decide on what remedial works should be undertaken.

It is understood that significant damage has been done at the cliff edge, which has been subject to extensive erosion in recent decades. The fort is seen to be particularly vulnerable due to how it is perched on the sheer cliff edge.

Part of the site previously fell into the sea in 2014.

Dunbeg Fort itself dates back around 2,500 years, and houses a circular beehive hut with a square interior. There is also a visitor’s centre on site.