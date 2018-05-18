Man goes on burglary rampage - targets six places in 12 hours - gets just €200 and is arrested

GARDAÍ IN KERRY managed to arrest a man who they suspect went on a burglary rampage – targeting at least six premises during a 24 hour period.

Officers in Killarney were alerted to a number of thefts from premises between 10 and 11 May. All the robberies were in the same area – something out of character for the town.

Gardaí, viewing CCTV available to them in many of the robberies, identified the suspect.

Gardaí searched a premises in a follow-up investigation and arrested the suspect.

The man is alleged to have:

Broken into an apartment and took a small amount of cash

Gained access to a restaurant managing to take around €150

Tried breaking into a barbers, failed and allegedly caused criminal damage

Broken into an orthodontic clinic but failed to get anything

Forced entry into a hair salon – gained nothing

Broken into a convenience store where he stole two charity boxes

Gardaí believe the total value of the stolen goods is over €200.

Officers confirmed to TheJournal.ie that they are investigating a number of robberies in the area last week. They added that they had arrested one man in relation to a number of the incidents.

Gardaí in Killarney have been dealing with a relatively small increase in burglaries which senior sources have blamed on the success of Operation Thor – a nationwide burglary clampdown operation.

Typically, thieves would use the motorway system and target towns near a motorway exit so they could make a quick getaway in a high-power vehicle. However, due to the success of the operation, many of these gangs moved into more isolated and rural areas, increasing the number of thefts in areas which had typically never experienced much crime.

Meanwhile, gardaí from the West Cork Division arrested 13 people, searched six premises and seized one vehicle as part of an Operation Thor day of Action on Wednesday.

Speaking at Bandon Garda Station, crime prevention officer, Ian O Callaghan said: “I would ask everyone to go onto the Garda website, www.garda.ie and take the Home Security Checklist Challenge.

“There are a few simple tips that could make your home more secure such as secure all doors and windows, light up your home, use timer switches when out, store keys safely and away from windows and use your alarm even when at home.

“I would also ask that people keep a record of all valuables and to make property if possible so we can identify the owner if it is recovered.”