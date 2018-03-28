Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure

CELEBRITY CHEF KEVIN Dundon is taking legal action against the HSE over a medical procedure he underwent last year.

The action against the HSE was lodged by Dundon’s legal representation, Dundon Callanan, at the High Court last Thursday, 22 March.

It is understood the case is being filed after Dundon suffered two pulmonary embolisms following a medical procedure to remove his varicose veins in April 2017.

Dundon previously discussed the circumstances surrounding the scare on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One.

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary artery in the lungs. In most cases, a pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that have travelled to the lungs from another part of the body.

Based in Wexford, Kevin Dundon owns and runs the Dunbrody Country House Hotel, which is home to the Dunbrody Cookery School.

Dundon is best known for his appearances on numerous television shows, both in Ireland and the US.

When contacted by TheJournal.ie for comment, Dundon said he was not in a position to comment on the case.

The HSE referred a query from TheJournal.ie to the State Claims Agency, which said it “does not comment on individual cases”.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.