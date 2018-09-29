This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against actor Kevin Spacey by Californian masseur

The complainant alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session two years ago.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,800 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260525
Kevin Spacey in 2017
Image: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA
Kevin Spacey in 2017
Kevin Spacey in 2017
Image: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA

A CALIFORNIAN MASSEUR has filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey, the latest in a series of sex allegations faced by the Oscar-winning actor.

The complainant, identified only as John Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court file, alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session in Malibu, California, two years ago.

A representative of Spacey allegedly contacted the plaintiff requesting a massage for the actor at a private home.

The complainant said that after he went to the home and began performing a massage on Spacey, the actor pulled his hand into the actor’s genital area.

A startled Doe was eventually able to get away with his massage table but, in his rush to depart, left sheets and oil behind, the suit says.

Spacey’s career has nosedived following allegations by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

He has not been charged but remains under investigation in both countries.

The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986. 

Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.

As a result, Netflix dropped Spacey from its political thriller series House of Cards’ and he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott’s film ‘All the Money in the World’. 

© – AFP, 2018

About the author:

About the author
AFP

