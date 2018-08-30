This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station

The station was officially opened by the Minister for Justice this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 1:46 PM
Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE NEW KEVIN Street garda station was officially opened today and hailed as “one of the most modern police stations in the country”.

The five-storey building (with two additional underground floors of car parking) is universally accessible, contains new custody management facilities – including ten prisoner cells – property and exhibit storage and continuous personal development training facilities.

dav An adult prisoner cell in the new station. Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

Speaking at the opening of the station, Superintendent John Gordon said the old station had “a reputation as a great place to work it is renowned for a great sense of camaraderie among those who have been stationed here down through the years”.

Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

Gordon mentioned a number of characters attached to the station over the years, like ‘Lugs’ Brannigan, a well-known community garda – and boxer – in the 50s and 60s, who grew up in Dublin’s Liberties.

He also spoke of Mickey Edmonds, a young boy from the flats across the street who started to hang around the station during the 1960s. Mickey, who had a learning disability, was the longest serving member of the station party – he was there every day for 40 years.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Superintendent Gordon said one member who had known Micky from working in the station told him

No matter how bad a day you were having, you’d arrive into the station and the first words out of Micky’s mouth were ‘How are ya, country?’ You couldn’t help but forget your troubles and get on with the day.

He passed away in 2011 but the Superintendent said he is fondly remembered by members in Kevin Street, and there are a number of photographs of him in the new “state of the art” station.

dav A tribute to Mickey Edmonds hangs in the station. Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

Speaking at his last official function as Acting Commissioner, Dónal Ó Cualáin, who retires this Sunday, said the station was “one of the most modern police stations in the country”.

Though he said change is positive, “it doesn’t mean everything in the past was wrong or deficient”, and he said the history of the old station should not be forgotten.

There are 140 garda members and civilian staff based in Kevin Street with another 80 or so additional staff to arrive in late September including newly promoted sergeants, inspectors, and garda and civilian staff.

Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station
1 / 10

  • Kevin Street garda station

    The staff rest room in the new station. Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

  • Kevin Street garda station

  • Kevin Street garda station

  • Kevin Street garda station

    The custody book in the custody management area of the station.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    Here a doctor can take blood or alcohol samples (for drink driving cases) and gardaí can take fingerprints.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    One of the interview rooms.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    Interviews will be recorded and filed on DVDs.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    One of the prisoner cells.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    A prisoner cell in the new station.

  • Kevin Street garda station

    The prisoner yard.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, who cut the ribbon, officially opening the new station, said the country is now “seeing the results of the unprecedented public funding provided to An Garda Síochána in recent years”.

“As we approach the centenary of the establishment of An Garda Síochána, we are in fact about to turn the page to a new phase for this fine organisation. The appointment of a new Commissioner, and one who comes from a different police service, albeit one that works closely with the gardaí, is significant and I hope will enrich the organisation,” he said.

Drew Harris takes up his role as Garda Commissioner on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

