Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station

THE NEW KEVIN Street garda station was officially opened today and hailed as “one of the most modern police stations in the country”.

The five-storey building (with two additional underground floors of car parking) is universally accessible, contains new custody management facilities – including ten prisoner cells – property and exhibit storage and continuous personal development training facilities.

Speaking at the opening of the station, Superintendent John Gordon said the old station had “a reputation as a great place to work it is renowned for a great sense of camaraderie among those who have been stationed here down through the years”.

Gordon mentioned a number of characters attached to the station over the years, like ‘Lugs’ Brannigan, a well-known community garda – and boxer – in the 50s and 60s, who grew up in Dublin’s Liberties.

He also spoke of Mickey Edmonds, a young boy from the flats across the street who started to hang around the station during the 1960s. Mickey, who had a learning disability, was the longest serving member of the station party – he was there every day for 40 years.

Superintendent Gordon said one member who had known Micky from working in the station told him

No matter how bad a day you were having, you’d arrive into the station and the first words out of Micky’s mouth were ‘How are ya, country?’ You couldn’t help but forget your troubles and get on with the day.

He passed away in 2011 but the Superintendent said he is fondly remembered by members in Kevin Street, and there are a number of photographs of him in the new “state of the art” station.

Speaking at his last official function as Acting Commissioner, Dónal Ó Cualáin, who retires this Sunday, said the station was “one of the most modern police stations in the country”.

Though he said change is positive, “it doesn’t mean everything in the past was wrong or deficient”, and he said the history of the old station should not be forgotten.

He said the old station has "seen the best and worst of humanity" and thus should not be dismissed or forgotten now that the new station has opened.

There are 140 garda members and civilian staff based in Kevin Street with another 80 or so additional staff to arrive in late September including newly promoted sergeants, inspectors, and garda and civilian staff.