  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub

Pat and Mary Crimin said they plan to retire after a lot of “soul searching”.

By Fora Staff Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 5:32 PM
54 minutes ago 5,292 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952831

FAMOUS SOUTH DUBLIN pub Kiely’s has been put up for sale after the owners of the joint announced they plan to retire.

A spokesman for the commercial real estate firm Knight Frank, which is looking after the sale, confirmed to Fora that the property is on the market.

The bar, which is located in the heart of Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is owned by husband and wife Pat and Mary Crimin.

In a post on the Dublin pub’s Facebook page, Mary Crimin announced today that herself and Pat planned to retire.

She said they want to give their four children “their shot at living their own lives”.

“It took a lot of soul searching to make this decision as we have had 30 wonderful years in Donnybrook and made lifelong friends not just in Ireland but across the world,” said Crimin.

“We want to thank everyone for your support in that time and especially our hard-working staff. It’s not goodbye yet as we expect to be around for several months yet so drop in for a chat.”

1001124036_5f2f609fde_b Kiely's in Donnybrook Source: Flickr/William Murphy

Over past 30 years, the venue has become a renowned rugby pub and is located a short distance from Leinster Rugby’s stadiums in Donnybrook and Ballsbridge.

It was also a favoured drinking spot for the fictional character Ross O’Carroll Kelly, with a plaque erected in the pub to celebrate the famous patron.

Losses

The most recent set of accounts for the bar showed that the firm made a loss just over €7,000 during the year that ended 30 April 2016.

This small loss registered for 2016 pushed accumulated losses at the firm, Donnybrook Inns Limited, up to €2.94 million.

According to the accounts, the pub employed an average number of 25 sales staff during the 12-month period and paid an average wage of nearly €22,000.

A note in the directors’ report stated that the company had negative net assets of €2.4 million and was “reliant on the support of its principal lender”.

It added that prior to the year-end, the company signed an agreement with its principal lender and rescheduled its loan terms.

The company has made a loss during most years of the past decade, except in 2014 when it booked a profit of €20,000 and 2012 when its profit for the year stood at €142,000.

Fora contacted Kiely’s owners for comment but no one was available at the time this piece was published.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
65,536  234
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
61,506  58
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
43,833  0
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
293  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
158  0
3
A dip in the State's tourism marketing has forced private firms to pick up the slack
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,731  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
35,082  95
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,093  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
8,153  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,687  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
6,096  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
RUSSIA
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Trump warns Russia over Syria situation, says missiles 'will be coming'
Ex-Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from the hospital after nerve agent attack
Trump slams 'horrible' alleged chemical attack in Syria, vows to respond 'forcefully'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie