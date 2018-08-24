Gardaí appeal to driver of silver Micra who may have seen fatal crash

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A fatal crash in Kildare last week say they are particularly interested in speaking to one driver.

A motorcyclist in his 50s was killed last Friday afternoon on the R445 near Monasterevin when his motorcycle collided with a 4×4 vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.15pm and involved a black Isuzu crew cab 4×4 vehicle and a motorcyclist.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or drivers who may have dashcam footage to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045- 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.