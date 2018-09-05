This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kim Kardashian-West meets with senior White House aides to discuss US criminal justice reform

The reality TV star previously visited the White House in June.

By Associated Press Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 8:22 PM
21 minutes ago 1,519 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4221130
Kim Kardashian West
Image: UPI/PA Images
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Image: UPI/PA Images

KIM KARDASHIAN-WEST met with senior aides at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform.

The reality TV star took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several staffers, including the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said: “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.”

Others who attended included CNN commentator Van Jones, Shon Hopwood, a lawyer who served time in prison for bank robbery and Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, who has been instrumental in steering Trump’s Supreme Court picks.

Kardashian-West last visited the White House three months ago to press for a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson.

A week after Kardashian’s visit, Trump granted Johnson clemency, freeing her from prison after a more than two-decade stint on drug charges.

“When I looked at Alice, I said we can’t just stop with one person. We have to change the laws,” Kardashian said in a statement released by #cut50, a group that looks to reduce incarceration time.

Trump Commutes Sentence After Kardashian Visit Kim Kardashian West meets Donald Trump at the White House in June Source: SMG/PA Images

The pardon for Johnson was one of several instances where the president has used his constitutional power to pardon federal crimes.

In May, Trump pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and suggested he was considering a commutation for former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and a pardon for lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

“We are working to build support for prison reform, sentencing reform, and fair treatment of people coming home from prison,” said Van Jones.

“When you have prominent people like Kim helping voiceless people behind bars — like Chris Young who she is advocating for today — that’s incredibly powerful.”

Kardashian gave an interview this week in which she said she would lobby for Young, who was charged in December 2010 for being involved in drug trafficking in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He was later convicted and, due to mandatory minimum sentencing, was given life in prison without parole after being arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession.

Kushner has added prison reform to his broad portfolio, though others in the administration — namely Attorney General Jeff Sessions — support the toughest possible sentences for drug and other convictions.

The president’s son-in-law has had an interest in prison reform since his own father, Charles Kushner, was incarcerated for 14 months after being convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

