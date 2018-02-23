Gardaí seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB), assisted by local gardaí and a number of national units have raided a number of premises believed to be linked to the Kinahan crime gang.

The searches took place in Dublin 1, Dublin 7, Dublin 11, North County Dublin and Limerick this morning.

Eighteen residential premises have been searched already and a number of other searches are ongoing.

Around €15,000 cash was seized along with a number of designer watches (include Breitlings, Rolexes and Cartiers), as well as luxury vehicles including an Audi Q7, a Mercedes Vito, a VW Golf Mark7 GTD and a Honda motorcycle. A freezing order has also been made in respect of a substantial amount of money in a bank account.

Documents and mobile phones are also being examined by investigating officers.

No arrests have been made and the search operation is ongoing.