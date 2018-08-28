This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Kilkenny city.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 13,133 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4205322
60 Rose Of Tralee_90550767Kirsten Mate MaherSource: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN KILKENNY are investigating an alleged incident of racial abuse involving the Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher.

An incident involving Waterford Rose Maher, who is of mixed race, and her boyfriend is alleged to have taken place in Kilkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s understood that the couple were buying food at a takeaway on John Street in the city at about 3am when they were accosted by two males who subjected her to racial abuse.

Gardaí were subsequently called and it’s understood that statements were taken from all those present.

“Gardaí in Kilkenny are aware of an alleged incident that occurred in a fast food restaurant on John Street, Kilkenny on Sunday 26 August 2018 at approximately 3am,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Inquiries are on going.

“Regrettably, Kirsten has been subjected to racial abuse from people in the past and it is something that she and many others in Ireland have to deal with on a regular basis,” a spokesperson for the Rose of Tralee festival said.

As the Rose of Tralee, Kirsten intends to highlight the fact that society in Ireland is becoming more diverse and that there is no place for racism.

Maher emerged victorious at the 59th Rose of Tralee festival last week, becoming the first ever African Irish winner, and the third Waterford Rose to claim the title.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    52,682  64
    2
    		'Exposure to infectious diseases deeply worrying': Soldiers forced to bed down close to needles in Phoenix Park
    52,072  92
    3
    		Murder suspect named after mother and daughter 'stabbed to death in street' in England
    46,120  45
    Fora
    1
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    602  0
    2
    		Dublin's getting over 5,000 new hotel rooms by 2020 – but it's not enough
    306  0
    3
    		Peer-to-peer lender Flender has just raised millions to lend to small businesses
    232  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster confirm new scrum-half signing as Murray sidelined with neck injury
    51,676  47
    2
    		Rochford resigns as Mayo boss over lack of support from board executive
    43,529  47
    3
    		As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    39,153  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson's says he's got a permanent boner being with Ariana Grande
    8,429  10
    2
    		15 cheap but vital products that'll actually save your life during Electric Picnic
    5,836  0
    3
    		Dani Dyer revealed that she was turned down by Eastenders ...it's The Dredge
    5,078  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    DUBLIN
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie