Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Kitten that was kicked and put in frying pan is being rehomed

A video of the incident is being investigated by gardaí.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 2:44 PM
16 minutes ago 1,361 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4180290

39109136_1912957712330815_6395358358471180288_n Colin Source: MLHR

A KITTEN THAT was shown being abused in a Snapchat video is being rehomed.

Yesterday it emerged that gardaí in Clare were investigating the incident. The video in question shows a young man putting the kitten in a frying pan before throwing it and kicking it across a room.

The kitten was tracked down by volunteers of My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR), who were contacted by the kitten’s owner (who was not at home at the time of the video being recorded).

Both the young man who is attacking the cat and the man filming the incident laugh as the kitten is being abused.

MLHR has today released an update on the kitten’s condition.

“Colin (a female kitten) has been under 24-hour veterinary observation and is doing well.

Colin’s family have acknowledged that it is best, at this stage, for the kitten to be taken into foster care, and they have agreed to surrender her to My Lovely Horse Rescue.

“Colin’s family also stated that they were shocked by the behaviour of the young men in their house on the night of the incident,” the statement reads.

39279415_1351903734943424_1264819082138484736_n Colin Source: MLHR

MLHR thanked staff at Ennis Veterinary Clinic, Second Chance Animal Rescue and North Dublin Cat Rescue for helping to bring the kitten to safety and highlighting the abuse.

Anyone who is concerned about potential animal cruelty should report it to gardaí and their local SPCA.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

