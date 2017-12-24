That weird fog from yesterday wasn't exactly fog

Knockmealdown Mountains Source: Gerard Sheehy via Twitter

IF YOU SAW that low-lying fog on Friday night or Saturday and thought it seemed out of the ordinary, you were right – it wasn’t normal fog.

Parts of the UK and Ireland got patches of a meteorological feature called cloud inversion, where temperature norms flip, causing cold air close to the group to become trapped by a layer of warm air.

That air then becomes stagnant and air pollution is trapped close to the ground, which causes smog to form. This is most likely to happen at wintertime, but they also can form in the summer.

In densely populated areas, it can cause respiratory problems for some people.

The fog was particularly bad on Friday night, but was still visible yesterday morning. Here are some pictures of the phenomenon, in case you didn’t catch it yourself.

Knockmealdown Mountains on the Waterford/Tipperary border. Source: Gerard Sheehy via Twitter

Source: Gerard Sheehy via Twitter

The Howth peninsula covered in cloud.

The thick cloud looks like it’s stuck to the side of mountains, rather than a normal fog or mist.

Others have been sharing images from the thick of a dense fog – whether these are pictures taken from the heart of a trapped cloud caused by cloud inversion, or just fog, isn’t clear (pun intended).

The importance of the continued investment in Advanced Runway lighting and landing technologies is highlighted on days like today with airlines landing in thick fog bringing people home for Christmas #Christmas2017 #welcomewest pic.twitter.com/QacgVC7GlP — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) December 22, 2017 Source: Ireland West Airport /Twitter

There were also examples of cloud inversion in parts of the UK:

The last of the sunlight kissing the cloud inversion in Snowdonia yesterday as the sun dropped below the horizon. If we can't have any of the real white stuff on the hills for Christmas, I'd gladly take some more of these conditions... pic.twitter.com/lpVEO5yygF — Kris Williams (@jixxerkris) December 23, 2017 Source: Kris Williams /Twitter

If you’ve pictures of the cloud that you’d like to share, send them to us at pictures@thejournal.ie.