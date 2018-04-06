Gardaí appeal for information over missing girl (14)

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kristiana Strauja has been missing from her home in Newbridge, Kildare, since Thursday. She was last seen at around 2pm.

Kristiana is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, of slim build with long dark brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black tracksuit top and black Nike runners. Gardaí said she usually wears a headband.

A spokeswoman said: “Anyone who has seen Kristiana or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.