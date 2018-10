Kylie Minogue Source: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN SUPERSTAR KYLIE Minogue has rescheduled her cancelled Irish concert dates for early December.

The 50-year-old singer cancelled her dates for last Sunday and Monday nights at the 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE due to a throat infection.

The concerts will now take place in Dublin and Belfast on the 3 and 5 December respectively.

All original tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates.